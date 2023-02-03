2023 February 3 17:08

Sovcomflot’s new oil tanker Okeansky Prospect underwent first loading at port Kozmino

Image source: Telegram channel of Sovcomflot

PAO Sovcomflot’s new oil tanker Okeansky Prospect (Aframax, deadweight – 112,650 t) has been loaded for the first time at port Kozmino in the Primorsky Territory. Upon completion of the loading, the tanker left for the countries of South-East Asia, according to the Telegram channel of Sovcomflot.

Okeansky Prospect is the lead ship in a series of two Aframax tankers ordered by Sovcomflot to Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (SC Zvezda, Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory). The tanker was put into operation on 29 December 2022.

The Okeansky Prospect tanker is 250 m long and 44 m wide. Its 1А/1B ice class allows for year-round transportation of oil from areas with challenging ice conditions, including ports of Russia’s Far East and Baltic basins. Powered by LNG, the tanker is among the most environmentally friendly ships of this class.

The ship will operate under the state flag of the Russian Federation with the crew of 21 members fully formed of Russian seafarers.

