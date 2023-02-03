  • Home
  • News
  • Sovcomflot’s new oil tanker Okeansky Prospect underwent first loading at port Kozmino
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 3 17:08

    Sovcomflot’s new oil tanker Okeansky Prospect underwent first loading at port Kozmino

    Image source: Telegram channel of Sovcomflot
    Upon completion of the loading, the tanker left for the countries of South-East Asia

    PAO Sovcomflot’s new oil tanker Okeansky Prospect (Aframax, deadweight – 112,650 t) has been loaded for the first time at port Kozmino in the Primorsky Territory. Upon completion of the loading, the tanker left for the countries of South-East Asia, according to the Telegram channel of Sovcomflot.

    Okeansky Prospect is the lead ship in a series of two Aframax tankers ordered by Sovcomflot  to Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (SC Zvezda, Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory). The tanker was put into operation on 29 December 2022.

    The Okeansky Prospect tanker is 250 m long and 44 m wide. Its 1А/1B ice class allows for year-round transportation of oil from areas with challenging ice conditions, including ports of Russia’s Far East and Baltic basins. Powered by LNG, the tanker is among the most environmentally friendly ships of  this class.

    The ship will operate under the state flag of the Russian Federation with the crew of 21 members fully formed of Russian seafarers.

    PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading marine energy transportation companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore upstream energy production.

    Read about:

    Sovcomflot takes delivery of LNG-powered tanker Okeansky Prospect

    Zvezda Shipyard lays down yet another Aframax tanker for Sovcomflot

    Far East shipyard Zvezda holds name-giving ceremony for new tanker of Sovcomflot

Другие новости по темам: shipping, Sovcomflot, tankers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 3

18:22 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Port of Tallinn and Utilitas Wind to cooperate on the development of offshore wind farms
17:50 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to supply 10,000 t of LNG for bunkering of Rosmorport’s ferries operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line
17:43 New container line connects the Port of Gothenburg with Iceland
17:23 OX2 and the Bank of Aland plan a Mega Green Port project in Aland
17:08 Sovcomflot’s new oil tanker Okeansky Prospect underwent first loading at port Kozmino
16:31 CMA CGM revises its NC Levant service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area
16:12 SCZONE and Hungarian HEPA will sign an expected joint agreement by the end of the month
15:46 DNV white paper outlines suggestions to achieve a sustainable maritime ecosystem in India
15:03 NYK Line receives 1st LNG-powered car carrier from China Merchants - Offshore Energy
14:32 PIL strengthens SEA linkages with new Thailand Philippines Straits Service
14:25 Atomflot and Baltiysky Zavod sign contract for construction of fifth and sixth nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220
14:02 Niestern Sander signs contract for conversion project multipurpose offshore vessel
13:42 Maersk North America and Ashdod Port Company sign agreement to collaborate on logistics and supply chain innovation
13:24 Drydocks World and Aker Solutions form joint venture to upgrade production at UK’s Rosebank oil and gas field
12:54 Fincantieri holds float out ceremony for the third luxury cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
12:36 Flood of Russian fuel oil into Singapore boosts bunker margins - Ship & Bunker
12:16 Vyborg Shipyard and Atlantrybflot sign acceptance/delivery certificate for lead factory freezer trawler of Project KMT02.02
12:13 Eight shipyard workers injured in blast on Vietnamese bulk carrier
11:38 RF Government postpones acquisition of two Kometa 120M hydrofoils again
11:32 China boosts imports of fuel oil blended from Russian barrels - Reuters
10:53 DP World wins bid for development of a mega-container terminal at India’s Deendayal Port
10:31 Fujairah VLSFO sees biggest daily gain since July - Ship & Bunker
10:19 Railway ferry Baltiysk to return to Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line on 13 February 2023
09:57 ZIM upgrades its Asia-US East Coast ZXB service
09:21 Rosatom supports 6th Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works Conference as its Partner

2023 February 2

18:07 ZIM introduces a new premium line from South America West Coast to US East Coast
17:41 Italian ship makes record journey into Antarctic
17:25 WinGD demonstrated its latest X-DF-2.0 technology, on-engine iCER, to several LNG carrier owners
17:17 STX Dalian shipyard rebooted as Hengli Heavy Industry - Seatrade
17:06 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2023 fell by 45% YoY
16:57 The European Commission presents a Green Deal Industrial Plan to enhance the competitiveness of Europe's net-zero industry
16:34 Equinor says sanctions prevented it helping on Nord Stream - Reuters
16:15 Dan-Bunkering announces Managing & Commercial Director of Dan-Bunkering Europe
15:54 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk almost doubled its throughput in January 2023
15:33 Korean shipbuilders post KRW7tn in order intake in Jan 2023 - BusinessKorea
15:04 MOL becomes world's first company to earn AiP for vessel cyber resilience
14:42 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and INPEX complete conceptual study for ammonia bunkering vessel
14:36 Admiralteyskie Verfi delivered large factory freezer trawler Mekhanik Maslak to Russian Fishery Company
14:12 Keppel to deliver Guyana's third FPSO
13:52 Coal supplies from Siberia to Asia via the ports of Russia’s South and North-West are on the verge of profitability - Bank of Russia
13:44 Samskip commences short-sea traffic between Iceland and APM Terminals in Gothenburg
13:39 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05, 2023
13:00 LUKOIL's liquid hydrocarbon production in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea reached 50 million tonnes
12:21 Samsung Heavy receives an order for the construction of two LNG carriers worth $500 million - Offshore Energy
12:01 Tallink launches Baltic Sea protection cooperation with John Nurminen Foundation
11:40 Armada Technologies wins contract with Irish Ferries
11:20 India's Adani to invest in Israel after Haifa port takeover - Reuters
11:00 Stolt Tankers performs groundbreaking ship-to-ship methanol bunkering
10:34 ZIM introduces the new Thailand Fremantle Express service
10:14 MOL signs collaboration deal with Nagasaki Prefecture for shipbuilding-related industries and renewable energy projects
10:00 Oboronlogistics’ railway ferries delivered 72,700 t of cargo to Kaliningrad in January 2023
09:18 OPEC+ reaffirmed their commitment to the plan to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day

2023 February 1

18:07 Eleven offshore wind developers and the Carbon Trust to develop first industry-backed method for calculating life cycle carbon footprints
17:31 Ports of Stockholm cargo volumes decrease from 9.1 to 8.9 million in 2022
17:16 I/B Arktika escorted LNG tanker Eduard Toll along the Northern Sea Route
16:57 Port Saint John recieves two new post-Panamax cranes to the container terminal
16:10 Zero VAT rate to be set for ship repair yards investing in production development
15:44 DSME contracts TMC for BW LNG’s carriers
15:24 The Drewry Global Port Throughput Index up by 0.8% in December, but 1.6% lower year-on-year