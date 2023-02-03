2023 February 3 16:31

CMA CGM revises its NC Levant service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area

CMA CGM's new investment in Egypt in Alexandria's Trans Misr Terminal (TMT), now ready to accept the company's service, according to CMA CGM's release.

First vessel calling Alexandria TMT will be m/v "EF OLIVIA" voy. 0NVDBS1MA, calling Southampton on February 10th and Alexandria TMT on March 5th, 2023.

El Dekheila, Port Said East/West will be served via Damietta with SSL MED feeders' weekly departures.

In the UK, Southampton call will be replaced by Felixstowe, first vessel calling Felixstowe being m/v "MYNY" voy. 0NVDFS1MA, ETA Felixstowe on February 26th, 2023

In order to enhance Mediterranean to North Europe coverage, a Northbound call in Malta will be added to the rotation, allowing better connections from West Mediterranean, North Africa and Adriatic ports to North Europe. First Northbound call in Malta will be ensured with m/v "CMA CGM ISKENDERUN" voy. 0NVD4N1MA, ETD Mersin on February 23rd, ETA Malta on February 26th, 2023

Rotation will then be as follows: Felixstowe - Hamburg - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Le Havre - Malta - Alexandria - Damietta - Beirut - Iskenderun - Mersin - Malta - Tanger - Felixstowe.