2023 February 3 14:32

PIL strengthens SEA linkages with new Thailand Philippines Straits Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) introduced a new weekly direct service connecting the key ports of Thailand, Philippines and Singapore, according to the company's release. The new service, known as Thailand Philippines Straits Service (TPS), will commence on 15 February 2023 from Manila, Philippines. It will be served by a consortium of vessels with an average capacity of 750 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL and Iris Lines, Inc.

The ports of call for the TPS service are: Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Manila – Singapore – Bangkok