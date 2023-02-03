2023 February 3 12:54

Fincantieri holds float out ceremony for the third luxury cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The float out ceremony was held at the Ancona shipyard for “Seven Seas Grandeur”, the third luxury cruise ship that Fincantieri is building for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the luxury line for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The delivery is scheduled for November of this year, according to the company's release.



Like the first two vessels of her class “Seven Seas Grandeur” is 55,500 gross tons with accommodation for only 746 passengers, with among the highest staff-to-guest ratio in the industry. She is built using the very latest in environmental protection technologies, while the interiors are particularly sophisticated, with every attention paid to the guest experience.



Besides Regent Seven Seas Cruises, to which Fincantieri delivered “Seven Seas Explorer” (2016) and “Seven Seas Splendor” (2020), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL), which will receive other five Prima Class ships from Fincantieri, and Oceania Cruises, for which the Group has in its orderbook two new-generation cruise ships which will start the Allura-class.