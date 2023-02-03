2023 February 3 12:16

Vyborg Shipyard and Atlantrybflot sign acceptance/delivery certificate for lead factory freezer trawler of Project KMT02.02

Image source: Telegram channel of USC

Vyborg Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) and Atlantrybflot JSC (FOR Group) have signed an acceptance/delivery certificate for the lead factory freezer trawler of Project KMT02.02 Dmitry Kozharsky (Hull N950). The fishing trials will be held in the fishing area after the delivery, according to the Telegram channel of USC.

Vyborg Shipyard is building the trawlers under an investment quotas programme. Vyborg Shipyard will build three trawlers of KMT02 design for the companies of FOR Group.

The Dmitry Kozharsky trawler is the first large factory freezer trawler in the series intended for bottom trawling. The ship laid down on 1 November 2018 was launched on 19 June 2020.

The Ice3 trawler with a hull of Arc4 is intended for bottom trawling with further processing and freezing the fish on board. The equipment freezing capacity is up to 105 tonnes of fish per day. The holds capacity is 2,375 cbm.

Key particulars: LOA – about 80.40 m; breadth – 15.40 m; draft – 6.51 m; displacement – 5,563; propulsion capacity – 4.64 MW.

PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built about 250 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1.550 million tonnes.

FOR Group is among the top ten largest fishing companies of Russia.

Photos from the Telegram channel of USC