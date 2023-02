2023 February 3 10:19

Railway ferry Baltiysk to return to Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line on 13 February 2023

Ferry Baltiysk left for scheduled repair in mid-January 2023

Railway ferry Baltiysk to return to Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line on 13 February 2023, according to the schedule.

As Oboronlogistics told IAA PortNews, Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line is currently being services by railway ferries Ambal, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky intended for transportation od railway cars and vehicles. Ferry Baltiysk (built in 1984) left for scheduled repair in mid-January 2023. The line is operating normally.