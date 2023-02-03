  • Home
  • 2023 February 3 09:21

    Rosatom supports 6th Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works Conference as its Partner

    The Conference will be held in the framework of Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress on 16 February 2023

    Rosatom Corporation will be a Partner of the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow, on 16 February 2023, the second day of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress. The Congress participants will discuss Russia’s new infrastructure projects and the best international practices in hydraulic engineering and dredging.

    One of the strategic goals of Rosatom is to ensure that the Northern Sea Route, the key shipping route in Russia’s Arctic, an efficient  transport artery connecting Europe, Russia and the Asia-Pacific Region.

    The Northern Sea Route runs along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Barents, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi and Bering seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the Far East ones as well as with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia. Its length between the Kara Gate and the Provideniya Bay is about 5,600 km. Rosatom is responsible for the creation of safe transport infrastructure along the entire Northern Sea Route. 

    The Congress will combine the 10th International Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16). The Congress is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews.

    The industry focused exhibition will be organized in the lounge. Online streaming of the event will be available.

2023 February 3

