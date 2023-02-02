  • Home
  • News
  • Equinor says sanctions prevented it helping on Nord Stream - Reuters
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 2 16:34

    Equinor says sanctions prevented it helping on Nord Stream - Reuters

    Norway's Equinor said European Union sanctions had prevented it from providing services and equipment to inspect the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, revealing for the first time why Norwegian assistance was not forthcoming, according to Reuters. 

    In September, several unexplained underwater explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, each more than 1,200-km-long, that link Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea, sending methane gushing into the atmosphere. 

    "The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that work on the pipelines would be in breach of the Norwegian sanction regulations – and by extension the EU sanction regulations," Equinor said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

    Norway is not part of the European Union, but is part of its single market and has applied most EU sanctions against Russia, including export controls. 

    "Due to the strict statutory duty of confidentiality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot comment on cases regarding the export of strategic goods, services and technology," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

    German gas trader Uniper said last month that the pipelines, able to carry 110 billion cubic metres of gas per year, could be fixed in six to 12 months, but questions remain about whether Berlin wants to restart supplies and whether they will be repaired.  The lack of Norwegian assistance in repairing the pipeline is likely to make the process more challenging and expensive. 

    Norway, which exports gas to Europe via offshore pipelines, has a Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) Pool which was set up to deal with ruptures and to mobilise emergency support from specialised equipment and service providers.  The industry-funded pool is administered by Equinor and its 72 members include both Nord Stream pipeline operators, Swiss-based Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG.  In October, the system received a request from Nord Stream operators to mobilise ships and equipment to inspect the damage. 

    "The PRSI Pool – of which Equinor is the administrator – adheres to current legislation related to sanctions, and notified NS1 and NS2 (operators) that we were not able to do work as requested," Equinor said in its statement to Reuters.  Nord Stream AG said on Oct. 4 that it was not able to inspect the Nord Stream 1 pipeline because "the owner of the appropriately equipped survey vessel" it had chartered was still awaiting permission from the Norwegian foreign ministry.  It had told Reuters on Sept. 29 that it might engage PRSI when the repair strategy and solution had been developed. Nord Stream AG was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. 

    Nord Stream 2 AG confirmed to Reuters it had filed a request with PRSI Pool and that it was rejected.  "In response to the incident and as a full member of the PRSI Pool, Nord Stream 2 AG requested PRSI's support for the inspection of the damage locations in the Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones in the Baltic Sea. The request was rejected," it said in a statement.

    European leaders and Moscow say they can not rule out sabotage. Unable to receive assistance from Norway, Gazprom-controlled Nord Stream AG chartered a Russia-flagged vessel to conduct surveys at the blast sites in the Swedish waters and said it had found "technogenic craters" on the seabed.  Sweden and Denmark, which carried out separate investigations, concluded that the pipelines were blown up deliberately, without publicly blaming anybody.  Meanwhile, Moscow and the West accused each other for the blasts, without providing evidence. 

    Nord Stream 1 was idle at the time of the explosions because of technical issues complicated by Western sanctions on Russia.  Nord Stream 2 was completed in September 2021, but was never put into operation as Berlin shelved its certification.

Другие новости по темам: sanctions, Nord Stream  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 2

18:07 ZIM introduces a new premium line from South America West Coast to US East Coast
17:41 Italian ship makes record journey into Antarctic
17:25 WinGD demonstrated its latest X-DF-2.0 technology, on-engine iCER, to several LNG carrier owners
17:17 STX Dalian shipyard rebooted as Hengli Heavy Industry - Seatrade
17:06 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2023 fell by 45% YoY
16:57 The European Commission presents a Green Deal Industrial Plan to enhance the competitiveness of Europe's net-zero industry
16:34 Equinor says sanctions prevented it helping on Nord Stream - Reuters
16:15 Dan-Bunkering announces Managing & Commercial Director of Dan-Bunkering Europe
15:54 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk almost doubled its throughput in January 2023
15:33 Korean shipbuilders post KRW7tn in order intake in Jan 2023 - BusinessKorea
15:04 MOL becomes world's first company to earn AiP for vessel cyber resilience
14:42 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and INPEX complete conceptual study for ammonia bunkering vessel
14:36 Admiralteyskie Verfi delivered large factory freezer trawler Mekhanik Maslak to Russian Fishery Company
14:12 Keppel to deliver Guyana's third FPSO
13:52 Coal supplies from Siberia to Asia via the ports of Russia’s South and North-West are on the verge of profitability - Bank of Russia
13:44 Samskip commences short-sea traffic between Iceland and APM Terminals in Gothenburg
13:39 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05, 2023
13:00 LUKOIL's liquid hydrocarbon production in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea reached 50 million tonnes
12:21 Samsung Heavy receives an order for the construction of two LNG carriers worth $500 million - Offshore Energy
12:01 Tallink launches Baltic Sea protection cooperation with John Nurminen Foundation
11:40 Armada Technologies wins contract with Irish Ferries
11:20 India's Adani to invest in Israel after Haifa port takeover - Reuters
11:00 Stolt Tankers performs groundbreaking ship-to-ship methanol bunkering
10:34 ZIM introduces the new Thailand Fremantle Express service
10:14 MOL signs collaboration deal with Nagasaki Prefecture for shipbuilding-related industries and renewable energy projects
10:00 Oboronlogistics’ railway ferries delivered 72,700 t of cargo to Kaliningrad in January 2023
09:18 OPEC+ reaffirmed their commitment to the plan to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day

2023 February 1

18:07 Eleven offshore wind developers and the Carbon Trust to develop first industry-backed method for calculating life cycle carbon footprints
17:31 Ports of Stockholm cargo volumes decrease from 9.1 to 8.9 million in 2022
17:16 I/B Arktika escorted LNG tanker Eduard Toll along the Northern Sea Route
16:57 Port Saint John recieves two new post-Panamax cranes to the container terminal
16:10 Zero VAT rate to be set for ship repair yards investing in production development
15:44 DSME contracts TMC for BW LNG’s carriers
15:24 The Drewry Global Port Throughput Index up by 0.8% in December, but 1.6% lower year-on-year
15:04 KSOE wins 2.53 tln-won order for 12 methanol-fueled container ships - Yonhap
14:47 Aleksandr Masko appointed as General Director of Port One JSC and Transportation Assets Management LLC
14:32 KENC receives contract for design and build of lifting frame for US offshore wind projects
14:08 POSCO International breaks ground for 2nd LNG Terminal in Gwangyang, Korea - BusinessKorea
13:55 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput to make two round voyages between Saint-Petersburg and the Far East in 2023
13:21 Russia boosts LNG exports to Europe by 20% in 2022 – Refinitiv
13:02 Port of Los Angeles releases draft request for proposals on cruise terminal development
13:00 Russian Railways' network loading in January 2022 fell by 4.8% YoY to 99.2 million tonnes
12:41 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decline in January 2023
12:13 Long-term ocean freight rates drop by 13.3% in January - Xeneta
11:58 Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic calls on facilitation of border crossing for RF-flagged cruise ships
11:42 PALFINGER awarded a contract by KNRM for twelve custom-built Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats
11:17 New Norwegian consortium plans develop a complete hydrogen value chain for Northern Xplorer AS first zero-emission cruise ship
10:49 7 berths to be repaired in the port of Makhachkala by the end of Q2’2023
10:41 Equinor leaves the Barents Blue project as agreement period ends
10:09 OSM is the first Greek ship owner and manager to partner with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation
09:31 MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with SH Defence
09:17 FESCO dispatches a batch of electric cars from China to Russia for the first time
09:05 Capacity to increase on the main trade routes in 8 weeks post-Chinese New Year - Sea-Intelligence
08:06 SITC announces the delivery for M/V “SITC ANHE”

2023 January 31

18:02 NSSLGlobal wins coveted UK Ministry of Defence contract
17:28 Marubeni implements the first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port
17:22 Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2022 climbed by 0.9% YoY
17:16 World’s oldest cruise ship sold for recycling - TradeWinds
17:10 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
16:57 AMSA releases compliance strategy for next four years