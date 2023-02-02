  • Home
  • 2023 February 2 15:54

    KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk almost doubled its throughput in January 2023

    Image source: Delo Group

    NUTEP Container Terminal increased its throughput by 28.4%, year-on-year

    KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk (part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group) handled a record 725 thousand tons of grain in January 2023 almost doubling the result of January 2022 and 3.6% more than the previous record set in November 2022, says Delo Group.

    Due to previously implemented investment projects, capacity expansion and the use of modern technology, the terminal is systematically increasing the volume of throughput in view of grain exports growth. In 2022 a record 5.97 million tons of grain were handled (+24.2% compared to 2021).

    NUTEP Container Terminal also set an absolute monthly record volume of cargo in its history in January 2023, reaching 66 186 TEU, +28.4% compared to January 2022 and +2.7% compared to the December 2022 record (64 445 TEU).

    "We set new records at both terminals in Novorossiysk thanks to our coordinated and smooth operation, clear organization and competent work planning. Understanding the growing needs of the market and the difficult situation related to the restructuring of logistics, we are focusing our efforts on further development of infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of operations," said Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts.

    Under a comprehensive investment project for the reconstruction of NUTEP and KSK terminals (2015-2021), the total investment of the Group amounted to 335 million dollars of its own funds, with no involvement of state funds. While expecting further container and grain cargo traffic growth, DeloPorts plans to implement a number of projects aimed at increasing the capacity of KSK and NUTEP terminals.

    DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company. 

    Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company. The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO).

