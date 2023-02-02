  • Home
    Dan-Bunkering announces Managing & Commercial Director of Dan-Bunkering Europe

    A new commercial structure of Dan-Bunkering’s three European units – Middelfart, Copenhagen and Monaco - was announced in September 2022, and part of the process was to appoint a Managing Director and a Commercial Director to head the new, unified Dan-Bunkering Europe, according to the company's release.

    Following the commercial merger of the company’s three European units, Dan-Bunkering has announced the appointment of Hans Lind Dollerup as Managing Director and Michel Dominique Thomsen as Commercial Director of Dan-Bunkering Europe.
     
    Hans Lind Dollerup has been with the Group for more than 20 years. He initially started as Bunker Trader with Dan-Bunkering in 2002 and has since then held various internal positions both within trading, business development and latest as Managing Director of the office in Monaco. Combined, this has provided Hans with broad experience within different fields of the business as well as an impressive CV containing many of the key elements required in the position of Managing Director.
     
    Michel Dominique Thomsen has been with the Group for 17 years in different positions and offices around the world. Michel also started as Bunker Trader with Dan-Bunkering in 2005 and has since then held internal positions as sales manager and team leader and latest as Commercial Director of the offices in Houston and Stamford.
     
    The company states that the structural change in Europe will be securing improved sharing of knowledge and resources across offices, enabling the company to cater even better for the challenges their customers are facing with new regulations, new fuels and carbon emission trading in the near future.
     
    Hans has already taken up the new position and will continue to be based in Monaco. Michel will move into his new role later this year. A process to find his replacement in Stamford will commence within the next couple of weeks.

