  • 2023 February 2 13:44

    Samskip commences short-sea traffic between Iceland and APM Terminals in Gothenburg

    April 5, 2023 will see the first ever call of the Iceland-owned shipping company Samskip at APM Terminals Gothenburg, and marks the inauguration of a major investment in short-sea between Gothenburg and Europe, according to APM Terminals's release.

    Samskip will call weekly at APM Terminals' newly renovated quay, specially adapted for short-sea traffic. The ship will then sail on to Aarhus, Runavik in the Faroe Islands and then Reykjavik, before arriving in Rotterdam four days later.


