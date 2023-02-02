2023 February 2 12:21

Samsung Heavy receives an order for the construction of two LNG carriers worth $500 million - Offshore Energy

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has secured a new order for the construction of two LNG carriers worth $500 million, which increased its earnings in orders to $2 billion in the first month of 2023, according to Offshore Energy.

SHI received the order for two LNG carriers from an undisclosed Oceanian shipper on 31 January. According to its regulatory filing, the vessels are due for delivery in mid-January 2027.

Including a $1.5 billion order for a floating LNG facility secured earlier this month, SHI earned $2 billion in orders within a month, which is equivalent to one-fifth (21%) of its $9.5 billion target for this year.

The shipbuilder received orders of $12.2 billion and $9.4 billion respectively in 2021 and 2022, exceeding its target.



A consortium of JGC Corporation and SHI won an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract with Petronas for the first nearshore floating LNG facility project in Malaysia.

SHI will be responsible for the floating LNG hull EPC work and the modular fabrication of the topside.