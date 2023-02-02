  • Home
  • News
  • Tallink launches Baltic Sea protection cooperation with John Nurminen Foundation
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 2 12:01

    Tallink launches Baltic Sea protection cooperation with John Nurminen Foundation

    Tallink Grupp, has signed a new cooperation agreement with the John Nurminen Foundation in Finland for 2023 with the aim of raising vital funds for the protection of the Baltic Sea, according to the company's release.

    Tallink and John Nurminen Foundation have cooperated on Baltic Sea protection projects also in previous years, but not on this scale. In addition to raising funds for the protection of the Baltic Sea environment, the cooperation will also see the organisations working together on awareness raising, highlighting key concerns and ways in which everyone can get involved in its protection.

    As part of the cooperation, Tallink Grupp will make a donation to John Nurminen Foundation from every Tallink & Silja Line branded water bottle sold on board the company’s vessels during 2023.

    Tallink Grupp has been awarded the ISO 14001 certificate in 2008 and the group’s Silja Line vessels have held the certificate for decades already. The certificate is the world's best-known environmental management system, which helps companies to improve their level of environmental performance and demonstrate good management of their environmental affairs. Company’s vessels have been following the principles of the environmental certificate for many years, with its operations constantly monitored and audited.

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 2

13:00 LUKOIL's liquid hydrocarbon production in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea reached 50 million tonnes
12:21 Samsung Heavy receives an order for the construction of two LNG carriers worth $500 million - Offshore Energy
12:01 Tallink launches Baltic Sea protection cooperation with John Nurminen Foundation
11:40 Armada Technologies wins contract with Irish Ferries
11:20 India's Adani to invest in Israel after Haifa port takeover - Reuters
11:00 Stolt Tankers performs groundbreaking ship-to-ship methanol bunkering
10:34 ZIM introduces the new Thailand Fremantle Express service
10:14 MOL signs collaboration deal with Nagasaki Prefecture for shipbuilding-related industries and renewable energy projects
10:00 Oboronlogistics’ railway ferries delivered 72,700 t of cargo to Kaliningrad in January 2023
09:18 OPEC+ reaffirmed their commitment to the plan to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day

2023 February 1

18:07 Eleven offshore wind developers and the Carbon Trust to develop first industry-backed method for calculating life cycle carbon footprints
17:31 Ports of Stockholm cargo volumes decrease from 9.1 to 8.9 million in 2022
17:16 I/B Arktika escorted LNG tanker Eduard Toll along the Northern Sea Route
16:57 Port Saint John recieves two new post-Panamax cranes to the container terminal
16:10 Zero VAT rate to be set for ship repair yards investing in production development
15:44 DSME contracts TMC for BW LNG’s carriers
15:24 The Drewry Global Port Throughput Index up by 0.8% in December, but 1.6% lower year-on-year
15:04 KSOE wins 2.53 tln-won order for 12 methanol-fueled container ships - Yonhap
14:47 Aleksandr Masko appointed as General Director of Port One JSC and Transportation Assets Management LLC
14:32 KENC receives contract for design and build of lifting frame for US offshore wind projects
14:08 POSCO International breaks ground for 2nd LNG Terminal in Gwangyang, Korea - BusinessKorea
13:55 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput to make two round voyages between Saint-Petersburg and the Far East in 2023
13:21 Russia boosts LNG exports to Europe by 20% in 2022 – Refinitiv
13:02 Port of Los Angeles releases draft request for proposals on cruise terminal development
13:00 Russian Railways' network loading in January 2022 fell by 4.8% YoY to 99.2 million tonnes
12:41 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decline in January 2023
12:13 Long-term ocean freight rates drop by 13.3% in January - Xeneta
11:58 Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic calls on facilitation of border crossing for RF-flagged cruise ships
11:42 PALFINGER awarded a contract by KNRM for twelve custom-built Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats
11:17 New Norwegian consortium plans develop a complete hydrogen value chain for Northern Xplorer AS first zero-emission cruise ship
10:49 7 berths to be repaired in the port of Makhachkala by the end of Q2’2023
10:41 Equinor leaves the Barents Blue project as agreement period ends
10:09 OSM is the first Greek ship owner and manager to partner with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation
09:31 MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with SH Defence
09:17 FESCO dispatches a batch of electric cars from China to Russia for the first time
09:05 Capacity to increase on the main trade routes in 8 weeks post-Chinese New Year - Sea-Intelligence
08:06 SITC announces the delivery for M/V “SITC ANHE”

2023 January 31

18:02 NSSLGlobal wins coveted UK Ministry of Defence contract
17:28 Marubeni implements the first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port
17:22 Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2022 climbed by 0.9% YoY
17:16 World’s oldest cruise ship sold for recycling - TradeWinds
17:10 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
16:57 AMSA releases compliance strategy for next four years
16:31 January 2023 sees record-breaking fall in long-term container rates for ocean freight
16:25 Two sister vessels to join MISC’s eco-efficient LNG carrier fleet
15:24 WinGD and CMB.TECH co-develop large ammonia-fuelled engines
15:06 First cargo ship handled at Lugaport terminal in the port of Ust-Luga
14:45 Titan to retrofit two LNG carriers for bunkering in Europe - Ship & Bunker
14:13 Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022
13:40 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV completed yet another voyage to the port of Tartus
13:24 Incident at the Pacific Entrance of the Panama Canal is under control
12:38 Economic efficiency of technologies for repair of hydraulic engineering facilities to be covered at dedicated event
12:15 Port of Valencia traffic decreased in all sectors in 2022
11:45 European Commission proposes $45/bl price cap for Russian fuel oil
11:42 Saint-Petersburg Governor signs law on ‘tax cash back’ for stevedoring companies
11:20 Four new Pacific International Lines container ships to benefit from integration of Wartsila solutions
11:05 IMO agrees draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping
10:54 ABS approves Bassoe Technology’s D-Floater floating wind foundation design for world’s largest turbines
10:34 Parliament vote positive step towards competitive ship finance in Europe - ECSA
10:14 NYK and Ghelia form business and capital alliance