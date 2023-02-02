2023 February 2 12:01

Tallink launches Baltic Sea protection cooperation with John Nurminen Foundation

Tallink Grupp, has signed a new cooperation agreement with the John Nurminen Foundation in Finland for 2023 with the aim of raising vital funds for the protection of the Baltic Sea, according to the company's release.

Tallink and John Nurminen Foundation have cooperated on Baltic Sea protection projects also in previous years, but not on this scale. In addition to raising funds for the protection of the Baltic Sea environment, the cooperation will also see the organisations working together on awareness raising, highlighting key concerns and ways in which everyone can get involved in its protection.



As part of the cooperation, Tallink Grupp will make a donation to John Nurminen Foundation from every Tallink & Silja Line branded water bottle sold on board the company’s vessels during 2023.

Tallink Grupp has been awarded the ISO 14001 certificate in 2008 and the group’s Silja Line vessels have held the certificate for decades already. The certificate is the world's best-known environmental management system, which helps companies to improve their level of environmental performance and demonstrate good management of their environmental affairs. Company’s vessels have been following the principles of the environmental certificate for many years, with its operations constantly monitored and audited.



AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.