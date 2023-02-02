2023 February 2 11:40

Armada Technologies wins contract with Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries LogoArmada Technologies (Armada), an affiliate of the EcoOne® Marine Technologies Group, wins contract with Irish Ferries for a feasibility study and integration engineering for the Armada ‘passive air lubrication system’ (PALS) onboard their RoPax cruise ferry, W.B. Yeats, according to the company's release.

The EcoOne Marine Technologies Group is focused in energy efficient, innovative, environmentally-friendly technologies.

Armada’s PALS is a second-generation system that uses the vessel’s own forward motion to drive water through a series of openings near the bow region of the vessel. These openings direct system water through branch lines to venturis and injectors that then passively delivers an optimal air/water mix (rather than simply air) for hull lubrication of unparalleled efficacy.

The first phase of the project will focus on putting together the front-end design, engineering and integration feasibility work as well as obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for the RoPax ferry W.B. Yeats. The W.B. Yeats is the latest newbuild in the Irish Ferries fleet and can accommodate 1,885 passengers and crew, with 435 cabins and with capacity for 150 freight vehicles, or up to 1,220 cars. The ship was awarded the “Ferry of the Year 2019” award at the Ferry Shipping Summit, along with the “Ferry Concept Award” and the “Interior Architecture Award”, at the international Shippax Industry Awards.