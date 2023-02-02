2023 February 2 10:34

ZIM introduces the new Thailand Fremantle Express service

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services announced a new service covering major ports in South-East Asia and Australia, including the port of Fremantle in western Australia, according to the company's release.

ZIM has introduced the Thailand Fremantle Express service (TFX), with the following rotation: Ho Chi Minh – Laem Chabang – Port Klang – Sydney – Melbourne – Fremantle – Port Klang – Ho Chi Minh.

The new service expands the coverage of the Australian market and offers an efficient and reliable solution, with significant advantages including:

Direct service between Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Fremantle

Wider coverage of South-East Asia markets, with connection via Port Kelang, Laem Chabang and Ho Chi Minh

Fast connection at Sydney to New Zealand via our N2A service

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with established operations in 100+ countries serving more than 25,000 customers in over 300 global ports.