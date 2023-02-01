  • Home
  • News
  • Ports of Stockholm cargo volumes decrease from 9.1 to 8.9 million in 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 1 17:31

    Ports of Stockholm cargo volumes decrease from 9.1 to 8.9 million in 2022

    At Sweden’s newest port, Stockholm Norvik, container traffic was up 8.5 percent and RoRo-traffic increased by as much as 16.5 percent during 2022 in comparison to the previous year. The total cargo footage transported increased from 1.3 to 1.5 million. Stockholm Norvik Port had 2,400 vessel calls in total during 2022, which is 34 percent more than in 2021, according to the company's release.

    The total cargo footage overall at Ports of Stockholm decreased marginally, from 9.1 to 8.9 million. The reduction equates to a drop of 1.6 percent from the very high numbers of 2021.

    The number of ferry passengers increased significantly, and the recovery following the pandemic has been very good. In total, 7.4 million ferry passengers travelled via Ports of Stockholm's ports in 2022, which is an increase of as much as 67 percent compared to the previous year. This is still lower than the high numbers pre-pandemic, but the figures are moving in the right direction.

    In 2022, Ports of Stockholm welcomed 206 cruise ships, which is 110 more than the year before. The number of cruise passengers was 450,000, which is an increase of as much as 86 percent. This is still some way off the record pre-pandemic figures, but is a significant increase compared to 2021. The positive and unique situation is that more than half of all cruise ships have chosen to stay one or more nights in Stockholm, instead of only making a day-call, providing a major boost for Stockholm’s tourist industry.

Другие новости по темам: Ports of Stockholm  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 1

18:07 Eleven offshore wind developers and the Carbon Trust to develop first industry-backed method for calculating life cycle carbon footprints
17:31 Ports of Stockholm cargo volumes decrease from 9.1 to 8.9 million in 2022
17:16 I/B Arktika escorted LNG tanker Eduard Toll along the Northern Sea Route
16:57 Port Saint John recieves two new post-Panamax cranes to the container terminal
16:10 Zero VAT rate to be set for ship repair yards investing in production development
15:44 DSME contracts TMC for BW LNG’s carriers
15:24 The Drewry Global Port Throughput Index up by 0.8% in December, but 1.6% lower year-on-year
15:04 KSOE wins 2.53 tln-won order for 12 methanol-fueled container ships - Yonhap
14:47 Aleksandr Masko appointed as General Director of Port One JSC and Transportation Assets Management LLC
14:32 KENC receives contract for design and build of lifting frame for US offshore wind projects
14:08 POSCO International breaks ground for 2nd LNG Terminal in Gwangyang, Korea - BusinessKorea
13:55 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput to make two round voyages between Saint-Petersburg and the Far East in 2023
13:21 Russia boosts LNG exports to Europe by 20% in 2022 – Refinitiv
13:02 Port of Los Angeles releases draft request for proposals on cruise terminal development
13:00 Russian Railways' network loading in January 2022 fell by 4.8% YoY to 99.2 million tonnes
12:41 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decline in January 2023
12:13 Long-term ocean freight rates drop by 13.3% in January - Xeneta
11:58 Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic calls on facilitation of border crossing for RF-flagged cruise ships
11:42 PALFINGER awarded a contract by KNRM for twelve custom-built Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats
11:17 New Norwegian consortium plans develop a complete hydrogen value chain for Northern Xplorer AS first zero-emission cruise ship
10:49 7 berths to be repaired in the port of Makhachkala by the end of Q2’2023
10:41 Equinor leaves the Barents Blue project as agreement period ends
10:09 OSM is the first Greek ship owner and manager to partner with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation
09:31 MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with SH Defence
09:17 FESCO dispatches a batch of electric cars from China to Russia for the first time
09:05 Capacity to increase on the main trade routes in 8 weeks post-Chinese New Year - Sea-Intelligence
08:06 SITC announces the delivery for M/V “SITC ANHE”

2023 January 31

18:02 NSSLGlobal wins coveted UK Ministry of Defence contract
17:28 Marubeni implements the first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port
17:22 Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2022 climbed by 0.9% YoY
17:16 World’s oldest cruise ship sold for recycling - TradeWinds
17:10 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
16:57 AMSA releases compliance strategy for next four years
16:31 January 2023 sees record-breaking fall in long-term container rates for ocean freight
16:25 Two sister vessels to join MISC’s eco-efficient LNG carrier fleet
15:24 WinGD and CMB.TECH co-develop large ammonia-fuelled engines
15:06 First cargo ship handled at Lugaport terminal in the port of Ust-Luga
14:45 Titan to retrofit two LNG carriers for bunkering in Europe - Ship & Bunker
14:13 Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022
13:40 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV completed yet another voyage to the port of Tartus
13:24 Incident at the Pacific Entrance of the Panama Canal is under control
12:38 Economic efficiency of technologies for repair of hydraulic engineering facilities to be covered at dedicated event
12:15 Port of Valencia traffic decreased in all sectors in 2022
11:45 European Commission proposes $45/bl price cap for Russian fuel oil
11:42 Saint-Petersburg Governor signs law on ‘tax cash back’ for stevedoring companies
11:20 Four new Pacific International Lines container ships to benefit from integration of Wartsila solutions
11:05 IMO agrees draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping
10:54 ABS approves Bassoe Technology’s D-Floater floating wind foundation design for world’s largest turbines
10:34 Parliament vote positive step towards competitive ship finance in Europe - ECSA
10:14 NYK and Ghelia form business and capital alliance
09:59 Sevmash performs maintenance service of fourth-generation submarines
09:26 RF Government approves procedure for implementation of presidential order on measures in response to oil price cap

2023 January 30

18:37 Shell announces Executive Committee and Directorate changes
18:07 Biden-Harris administration announces more than $380 mln in grants to modernize ferry services
17:53 Port of Aberdeen welcomes Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani
17:42 Boskalis acquires EUR 120 million contract for development and climate adaptive measures for Gulhifalhu in the Maldives
17:31 Euronav filed an application request for arbitration on the merits in relation to Frontline’s termination of the combination agreement
17:21 First Australian coal cargoes since end of ban to enter China in Feb - Reuters
17:08 Cemre Shipyard chooses NES for twin hull SOVs
16:47 ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port are to build the North-C Circular industrial estate on ArcelorMittal's Ghent site