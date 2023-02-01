2023 February 1 16:57

Port Saint John recieves two new post-Panamax cranes to the container terminal

DP World and Port Saint John have welcomed two new post-Panamax cranes to the container terminal, strengthening the port’s position as an integral part of the Atlantic Gateway, according to DP World's release.

The arrival of the cranes marks a significant milestone in Port Saint John’s $205 million modernisation project – a three-way partnership between the Government of Canada, the Province of New Brunswick and Port Saint John.

These additional cranes bring the total to four, the most quay cranes ever at Port Saint John. The cranes arrived from Charleston, South Carolina and are the bigger brothers to the two cranes that arrived in 2016. The Hyundai Heavy Industries Container Cranes have an outreach of 190 feet, can reach up to 21 containers wide and are capable of servicing vessels with a capacity between 10,000 and 14,000 TEUs.