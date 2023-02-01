2023 February 1 13:02

Port of Los Angeles releases draft request for proposals on cruise terminal development

The Port of Los Angeles is inviting comments on a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for the future development of a new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal and redevelopment of the existing World Cruise Center on the LA Waterfront, according to the company's release.



The Port is already experiencing a post-COVID cruise industry rebound, with 229 cruise ship calls in 2022, the most since 2008. Such calls are expected to rise to an estimated 250 by 2026 and include larger ships carrying more passengers.



The RFP scope includes development, redevelopment and management of all cruise operations at the Port. The planned project will entail development of a new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal at Berths 45-51, a site that offers panoramic views of the coastline and Catalina Island. It consists of 13 acres of backland, two existing wharves and 14 acres of associated off-site parking. A new Environmental Impact Report (EIR) may be required as part of the Outer Harbor Terminal development process.



The existing Los Angeles World Cruise Center, also called the Inner Harbor Cruise Terminal, will be redeveloped under the RFP scope as well. Located at Berths 87-93, it consists of 22 acres, two existing cruise berths, two existing terminal buildings and a baggage handling structure.



Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Port, the LA Waterfront consists of more than 400 acres and eight miles of prime waterfront property, connecting visitors and local harbor communities to the waterfront with active and vibrant recreational and commercial attractions.