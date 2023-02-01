2023 February 1 13:00

Russian Railways' network loading in January 2022 fell by 4.8% YoY to 99.2 million tonnes

In January 2023, the network of Russian Railways loaded 99.2 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.8%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reported period, Russian Railways loaded 30.4 million tonnes of coal (-4.3%, year-on-year); 923.2 thousand tonnes of coke (-5.1%); 18.5 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-4.9%); 9.6 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-1.4%); 5.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-10.6%); 425.1 thousand tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-39.1%), 5.2 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-5.4%); 1.1 million tonnes of cement (-11.8%); 2.1 million tonnes of timber (-29.9%); 2.3 million tonnes of grain (+22.5%); 9.1 million tonnes of construction materials (+8.1%); 1.4 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-7.4%); 1.8 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-14.6%); 2 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-24.4%); 9 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (-2.8%).

In January 2023, freight turnover rose by 1.5%, year-on-year, to 228.4 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.4% to 284.3 billion ton-km.

In 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.234.3 billion tonnes of cargo, down 3.8%, year-on-year.