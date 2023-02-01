2023 February 1 14:32

KENC receives contract for design and build of lifting frame for US offshore wind projects

KENC Engineering B.V. has received a contract from an undisclosed party to design and build a Hammer Quick Lifting Frame, according to the company's release.

For hammering operations during the construction of two US offshore wind farms, KENC has the assignment to design and build a Hammer Quick Lifting Frame (HQLF). The HQLF integrates a Balltec quick connect receptacle and a 750mT piling hammer. The scope includes installation aids for easy onsite assembly. The challenge here is to deliver a fatigue friendly lifting frame that is also easy inspectable.

KENC’s experience previous and similar lifting frames is the reason KENC is awarded with this scope. The tool will be delivered in Q1 of 2023 and deployed in the summer of 2023.

KENC Engineering designs and fabricates bespoke equipment for the offshore energy industry. For over 20 years the company delivers complex equipment for leading contractors in the offshore energy industry.