2023 February 1 12:41

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decline in January 2023

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in January of 2023 was quotes 721.1 points, have a decrease of 11.6% compare to last month, according to Ningbo Shipping Exchange. From Ningbo to North America route, transport demand was stable and space was sufficient, freight rate of did not fluctuate significantly.

The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York&New Jersey port in January was $1131 and $2681, have a decrease of 4.3% and 8.9% month-on-month respectively.

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) is used to objectively reflect the fluctuation of freight rates of international container shipping market by calculating and recording the container freight rates change information of 21 routes departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including composite Index and 21 Indexes of branch routes.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange