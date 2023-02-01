2023 February 1 10:49

7 berths to be repaired in the port of Makhachkala by the end of Q2’2023

The works are underway without halting operations

Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port has commenced the repair of its hydraulic engineering facilities. 7 berths are to be repaired this year: six berths in the oil harbour and one at the grain terminal, according to the port’s Telegram channel.

The port’s hydraulic engineering facilities have not been repaired for over 20 years.

The repair works are underway without halting operations with the completion scheduled for the end of Q2’2023.

Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port is Russia’s only non-freezing deepwater port in the Caspian Sea able to accommodate vessels with length of up to 150 meters and draft of up to 4.5 meters. The port’s infrastructure comprises a dry cargo harbor with a transshipment facility capable of handling 3 million tonnes of cargo per year, berths for general cargo, dry bulk cargo and containers with annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, a Ro-Ro terminal with annual capacity of 1.3 million tonnes and a grain terminal with annual capacity of 0.5 million tonnes. The port links the transport system of Russia’s South with the states of the Middle Asia, Iran, Trans-Caucasian region, etc.