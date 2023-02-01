  • Home
    FESCO dispatches a batch of electric cars from China to Russia for the first time

    FESCO Transportation Group says it has for the first time organized dispatch of new electric cars from the Chinese city of Guangzhou to Moscow via border crossing Khorgos/Altynkol (China/Kazakhstan).

    A batch of electric cars was dispatched in two container trains. The first train loaded inter alia with 25 forty-foot containers with electric cars arrived at station Beliy Rast on January 25. Another 25 forty-foot containers were dispatched from China as part of the second train on January 18.

    Delivery time is 14 days. Starting from February, 50 forty-foot containers are scheduled to be dispatched within one train once a month.

    FESCO carries out delivery of ready-to-use cars and machine kits from China to Russia both via Commercial Port of Vladivostok (a FESCO company) and via land border crossings. Over the past two years the Group has delivered more than 8.5 thousand cars of various Chinese brands.

