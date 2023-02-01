2023 February 1 09:31

MAN Energy Solutions signs MoU with SH Defence

MAN Energy Solutions and SH Defence of Denmark have signed an MoU to explore the potential for collaboration regarding the development and use of MAN 175D GenSets in a modular capability for naval vessels to meet requirements worldwide, according to the company's release.

The cooperation will be based on SH Defence’s modular mission concept, known as ‘The Cube’, with associated handling equipment and will include both design and conception. The aim is for MAN to offer different GenSet options for multi-mission operational capabilities for various types of naval platforms worldwide.



SH Defence is fully owned by SH Group A/S and provides smart-handling solutions for naval, coastguard, and SAR vessels, including The Cube future-proof containerised multi-mission modules, launch and recovery systems (LARS), winches, cranes, stern-boat cradles and launchers, hangar and mission bay doors, etc. SH Group was founded in 1974 and today employs more than 350 engineers and technicians, providing handling solutions for both defence and commercial vessels.