OSM is the first Greek ship owner and manager to partner with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and Olympic Shipping and Management SA (OSM) have signed an Impact Partnership Agreement, committing to a five-year collaboration to accelerate shipping’s decarbonisation across geographies, according to GCMD's release.

Onassis Foundation-controlled Greek owner OSM is the first Greek ship owner and manager to come onboard GCMD as a centre-level partner. OSM’s current fleet comprises 18 crude oil tankers. As an Impact Partner, OSM will provide a cash contribution towards pooled resources for GCMD’s projects, as well as in-kind contributions in terms of technical expertise and data and access to hard assets, in support of GCMD’s existing trials on drop-in green fuels and shipboard carbon capture and new pilots in the pipeline.

Greece is one of the world’s top shipowning nation in tonnage. With a total of 384 million DWT and 4,870 vessels, Greece alone accounts for about 17.6% of global shipping. Within the EU, Greek shipowners owns about 59% of the EU-controlled fleet. Greece ranks highest in the tanker market with a fleet value of US$56.2 billion, owns the second most valuable LNG fleet worth US$29.1 billion, and is dominant in bulker, tanker, LNG and LPG segments. It is therefore critical for the Greek shipping community to be part of the decarbonisation conversations.



