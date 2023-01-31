2023 January 31 18:02

NSSLGlobal wins coveted UK Ministry of Defence contract

NSSLGlobal, the global communication solutions provider, has been awarded the contract to support the next iteration of Defence Digital and the Royal Navy’s Ship Alongside System (SAS3), according to the company's release. This follows an existing successful partnership between NSSLGlobal and Defence Digital, running since 2016, which includes the provision of high-bandwidth, dockyard capability to the Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships, providing crew with the ability to operate when returning from operations or readying ships for deployment.

The new minimum three-year SAS3 contract includes service management, engineering services and support, installations in ships and submarines as well as the roll out of additional innovative connectivity solutions within UK and Overseas Dockyards, which will result in significant capability improvements.



