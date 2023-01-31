-
2023 January 31 18:02
NSSLGlobal wins coveted UK Ministry of Defence contract
NSSLGlobal, the global communication solutions provider, has been awarded the contract to support the next iteration of Defence Digital and the Royal Navy’s Ship Alongside System (SAS3), according to the company's release. This follows an existing successful partnership between NSSLGlobal and Defence Digital, running since 2016, which includes the provision of high-bandwidth, dockyard capability to the Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships, providing crew with the ability to operate when returning from operations or readying ships for deployment.
The new minimum three-year SAS3 contract includes service management, engineering services and support, installations in ships and submarines as well as the roll out of additional innovative connectivity solutions within UK and Overseas Dockyards, which will result in significant capability improvements.
NSSLGlobal Group is a leading independent provider of satellite communications and IT solutions with innovation and customer service at the core of its DNA.
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company employs 230+ staff worldwide and has offices across Germany, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Israel, Singapore, Japan, and the United States.
2023 January 31
2023 January 30
2023 January 29
2023 January 28
|15:19
|Port of Rotterdam reports a slight decrease in accidents in 2022
|13:07
|FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
|11:22
|Metal cut on world’s first unmanned Fast Rescue Craft in new partnership with Zelim
2023 January 27
|18:18
|IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
|18:07
|MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker