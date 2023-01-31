  • Home
  • News
  • World’s oldest cruise ship sold for recycling - TradeWinds
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 31 17:16

    World’s oldest cruise ship sold for recycling - TradeWinds

    Brokers report that the 16,144-gt Astoria (built 1948) has been sold for recycling at a European Union-approved facility for an undisclosed sum by Puerto Rico-based The Roundtable LLC., according to TradeWinds.

    The sale brings to a close one of the most colourful careers of any ship, one that began in the dark days of World War II, when Swedish American Line ordered a passenger ship at AB Gotaverken in 1944.

    Built with an ice-strengthened bow for year-round transatlantic liner service, the ship, as Stockholm, sailed on its first voyage in February 1948, becoming the world’s first post-war passenger ship newbuilding.

    Small in comparison with other passenger ships engaged in the transatlantic trade, the Stockholm would have had an unremarkable career had it not slammed into the flagship of the Italian government’s passenger fleet, the 29,000-gt Andrea Doria (built 1953), on a foggy night off New York in July 1956.

    The Andrea Doria sank. The Stockholm survived with a crumpled bow. The collision cost the lives of 51 passengers and crew from both ships.

    Swedish American Line sold the Stockholm to East Germany’s VEB Deutsche Seereederei in 1960.

    Renamed Volkerfreundschaft, it was converted into a cruise ship for the Communist Party and trade union members.

    This career lasted until 1985, with the Swedish connection maintained via frequent charters to Stena Line.

    The Volkerfreundschaft was sold in 1985 to Neptunus Rex Enterprises, a Panamanian-registered company that chartered it to the Norwegian government, which used it as a barracks ship in Oslo for asylum seekers. During this time the ship was named after the Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen.

    Italy’s Starlauro was the next owner, acquiring it in 1989 with the intention of rebuilding it for further use as the cruise ship Sorrento. The ship was sold to Nina di Navigazione before any work was done, and soon it was moved to a shipyard where it was completely gutted and rebuilt into the Italia Prima, a modern cruise ship capable of carrying 580 passengers.

    Nina mostly put the Italia Prima out on charter to other cruise operators, as did next owner Classic International Cruises, for which it sailed as Athena.

    Next, the ship was sold to Portuguese start-up Portuscale Cruises, which renamed it Azores and put it out under charter.

    UK-based Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) was one of those charterers. It renamed the ship Astoria and continued to charter it from mortgage holder Montepio Bank after Portuscale collapsed in 2015.

    CMV entered administration in 2020, leading to the Astoria being seized by the UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

    Montepio stepped in to reclaim the vessel, moving it to Rotterdam, where attempts were made to find a buyer.

    Cryptocurrency billionaire Brock Pierce acquired the Astoria in mid-2021 with the intention of using it as a cruise ship.

    TradeWinds understands that Pierce lost interest in the ship after determining that the cost of returning it to service was economically unfeasible, given its advanced age.

Другие новости по темам: cruises  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 31

18:02 NSSLGlobal wins coveted UK Ministry of Defence contract
17:28 Marubeni implements the first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port
17:22 Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2022 climbed by 0.9% YoY
17:16 World’s oldest cruise ship sold for recycling - TradeWinds
17:10 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
16:57 AMSA releases compliance strategy for next four years
16:31 January 2023 sees record-breaking fall in long-term container rates for ocean freight
16:25 Two sister vessels to join MISC’s eco-efficient LNG carrier fleet
15:24 WinGD and CMB.TECH co-develop large ammonia-fuelled engines
15:06 First cargo ship handled at Lugaport terminal in the port of Ust-Luga
14:45 Titan to retrofit two LNG carriers for bunkering in Europe - Ship & Bunker
14:13 Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022
13:40 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV completed yet another voyage to the port of Tartus
13:24 Incident at the Pacific Entrance of the Panama Canal is under control
12:38 Economic efficiency of technologies for repair of hydraulic engineering facilities to be covered at dedicated event
12:15 Port of Valencia traffic decreased in all sectors in 2022
11:45 European Commission proposes $45/bl price cap for Russian fuel oil
11:42 Saint-Petersburg Governor signs law on ‘tax cash back’ for stevedoring companies
11:20 Four new Pacific International Lines container ships to benefit from integration of Wartsila solutions
11:05 IMO agrees draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping
10:54 ABS approves Bassoe Technology’s D-Floater floating wind foundation design for world’s largest turbines
10:34 Parliament vote positive step towards competitive ship finance in Europe - ECSA
10:14 NYK and Ghelia form business and capital alliance
09:59 Sevmash performs maintenance service of fourth-generation submarines
09:26 RF Government approves procedure for implementation of presidential order on measures in response to oil price cap

2023 January 30

18:37 Shell announces Executive Committee and Directorate changes
18:07 Biden-Harris administration announces more than $380 mln in grants to modernize ferry services
17:53 Port of Aberdeen welcomes Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani
17:42 Boskalis acquires EUR 120 million contract for development and climate adaptive measures for Gulhifalhu in the Maldives
17:31 Euronav filed an application request for arbitration on the merits in relation to Frontline’s termination of the combination agreement
17:21 First Australian coal cargoes since end of ban to enter China in Feb - Reuters
17:08 Cemre Shipyard chooses NES for twin hull SOVs
16:47 ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port are to build the North-C Circular industrial estate on ArcelorMittal's Ghent site
16:29 Keppel O&M and Sembmarine merger transaction get SGX approval
15:39 APM Terminals Mumbai facilitates India’s first export of AVGAS 100 LL aviation fuel
15:17 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
15:04 The Baltic Hub posts container volume of 2 072 727 million TEUs in 2022
14:43 Toyota Tsusho, IIJ, NEC, and NTT Com sign contract with Uzbekteleco
14:30 CMA CGM Group launches a call for projects worth €200 million to step up the pace of decarbonization of the French shipping industry
14:21 Port of Oakland’s solar energy use grows
14:02 New resident of Kamchatka PDA to invest RUB 6 billion in Bechevinskaya facility for LNG handling
13:19 USCG seizes 480 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
13:10 Port of Melbourne welcomes investment in Somerton Intermodal Terminal
12:36 RSGT adds three STS cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
12:19 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard completed dock works on Mekhanik Maslak factory freezer trawler
11:53 Mandatory Maritime Single Window: One year to go
11:27 Keppel Offshore & Marine's joint resolution with Brazilian authorities
10:48 Rosmorport commissioned facilities of navigation safety system in Astrakhan, Nakhodka and Vostochny
10:21 COSCO SHIPPING offers diverse shipping solutions for domestic carmakers
09:50 CPC tests permanent station of atmospheric air quality control system
09:24 RF Government expands civil fleet construction programme to 10 units

2023 January 29

15:08 Anglo American loads first LNG dual-fuelled vessel in chartered fleet, cutting emissions by up to 35%
13:27 Humber Ports will continue playing part in the green supply chain revolution in UK ports - ABP
12:51 Chevron announces Q4 earnings of $6.4 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion
11:49 Maersk will unify its brand

2023 January 28

15:19 Port of Rotterdam reports a slight decrease in accidents in 2022
13:07 FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
11:22 Metal cut on world’s first unmanned Fast Rescue Craft in new partnership with Zelim

2023 January 27

18:18 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker