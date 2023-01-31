2023 January 31 17:10

King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022

King Abdullah Port sustained business growth in 2022, despite macroeconomic uncertainty and global trade challenges. During the past year, King Abdullah Port posted a positive growth of 3.25%, according to the company's release.

King Abdullah Port achieved 2,905,306 TEU at its container terminal, up from 2,813,920 TEU recorded in 2021. In another major milestone, the port facilitated the shipping of 288 trucks to Australia as part of its first RORO trial.



King Abdullah Port has had a successful year in 2022, receiving recognition as the “Second Fastest Growing Port in the World” in April from Alphaliner, a global leader in analyzing maritime transport data, port capabilities, and the future of vessels and shipping route development. The port has been honoured twice with this prestigious ranking in the last four years, reflecting its commitment to continuous efforts to further develop its infrastructure, improve the depth and breadth of its offering, and enhance its operations.

In May 2022, the port reached a milestone of handling 15 million TEU in a record time since its container terminal started operations 9 years earlier. Additionally, it rose from second place to first place, making it the most efficient container port in the world, according to the 2021 Container Port Performance Index, published by The World Bank and S&P Global Intelligence in May 2022.

Substantial growth was also seen in most segments within King Abdullah Port’s non-containerized sector such as Break Bulk +143%, and Agri-Bulk +108%. Other Bulk categories increased 52%.

King Abdullah Port is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East, and was recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in 2021 by The World Bank. Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port occupies an area of 17.4 km2 and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Holy Makkah, Madinah and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah Port continues to make vital contributions to the Kingdom’s global role in maritime trade and logistics. Once completed, the port will be equipped to handle 25 million TEU, 25 million tons of bulk cargo, as well as 1.5 million CEU annually according to the port’s master development plan.