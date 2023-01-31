2023 January 31 17:22

Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2022 climbed by 0.9% YoY

Throughput of seaports rose by 1.6%



In 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 1.6%, year-on-year, to 10.1 billion tonnes.

In 2022, port Shanghai handled 513.7 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.7%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput remained flat, year-on-year, at 4.73 million TEUs.

In 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 16.57 million TEUs (-6.9%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 12.87 million TEUs (-11.7%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 3.7 million TEUs (+15.1%).