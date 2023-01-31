  • Home
  • 2023 January 31 17:22

    Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2022 climbed by 0.9% YoY

    Throughput of seaports rose by 1.6%

    In 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 1.6%, year-on-year, to 10.1 billion tonnes.

    In 2022, port Shanghai handled 513.7 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.7%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput remained flat, year-on-year, at 4.73 million TEUs.

    In 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 16.57 million TEUs (-6.9%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 12.87 million TEUs (-11.7%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 3.7 million TEUs (+15.1%).

2023 January 31

18:02 NSSLGlobal wins coveted UK Ministry of Defence contract
17:28 Marubeni implements the first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port
17:22 Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2022 climbed by 0.9% YoY
17:16 World’s oldest cruise ship sold for recycling - TradeWinds
17:10 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
16:57 AMSA releases compliance strategy for next four years
16:31 January 2023 sees record-breaking fall in long-term container rates for ocean freight
16:25 Two sister vessels to join MISC’s eco-efficient LNG carrier fleet
15:24 WinGD and CMB.TECH co-develop large ammonia-fuelled engines
15:06 First cargo ship handled at Lugaport terminal in the port of Ust-Luga
14:45 Titan to retrofit two LNG carriers for bunkering in Europe - Ship & Bunker
14:13 Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022
13:40 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV completed yet another voyage to the port of Tartus
13:24 Incident at the Pacific Entrance of the Panama Canal is under control
12:38 Economic efficiency of technologies for repair of hydraulic engineering facilities to be covered at dedicated event
12:15 Port of Valencia traffic decreased in all sectors in 2022
11:45 European Commission proposes $45/bl price cap for Russian fuel oil
11:42 Saint-Petersburg Governor signs law on ‘tax cash back’ for stevedoring companies
11:20 Four new Pacific International Lines container ships to benefit from integration of Wartsila solutions
11:05 IMO agrees draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping
10:54 ABS approves Bassoe Technology’s D-Floater floating wind foundation design for world’s largest turbines
10:34 Parliament vote positive step towards competitive ship finance in Europe - ECSA
10:14 NYK and Ghelia form business and capital alliance
09:59 Sevmash performs maintenance service of fourth-generation submarines
09:26 RF Government approves procedure for implementation of presidential order on measures in response to oil price cap

2023 January 30

18:37 Shell announces Executive Committee and Directorate changes
18:07 Biden-Harris administration announces more than $380 mln in grants to modernize ferry services
17:53 Port of Aberdeen welcomes Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani
17:42 Boskalis acquires EUR 120 million contract for development and climate adaptive measures for Gulhifalhu in the Maldives
17:31 Euronav filed an application request for arbitration on the merits in relation to Frontline’s termination of the combination agreement
17:21 First Australian coal cargoes since end of ban to enter China in Feb - Reuters
17:08 Cemre Shipyard chooses NES for twin hull SOVs
16:47 ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port are to build the North-C Circular industrial estate on ArcelorMittal's Ghent site
16:29 Keppel O&M and Sembmarine merger transaction get SGX approval
15:39 APM Terminals Mumbai facilitates India’s first export of AVGAS 100 LL aviation fuel
15:17 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
15:04 The Baltic Hub posts container volume of 2 072 727 million TEUs in 2022
14:43 Toyota Tsusho, IIJ, NEC, and NTT Com sign contract with Uzbekteleco
14:30 CMA CGM Group launches a call for projects worth €200 million to step up the pace of decarbonization of the French shipping industry
14:21 Port of Oakland’s solar energy use grows
14:02 New resident of Kamchatka PDA to invest RUB 6 billion in Bechevinskaya facility for LNG handling
13:19 USCG seizes 480 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
13:10 Port of Melbourne welcomes investment in Somerton Intermodal Terminal
12:36 RSGT adds three STS cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
12:19 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard completed dock works on Mekhanik Maslak factory freezer trawler
11:53 Mandatory Maritime Single Window: One year to go
11:27 Keppel Offshore & Marine's joint resolution with Brazilian authorities
10:48 Rosmorport commissioned facilities of navigation safety system in Astrakhan, Nakhodka and Vostochny
10:21 COSCO SHIPPING offers diverse shipping solutions for domestic carmakers
09:50 CPC tests permanent station of atmospheric air quality control system
09:24 RF Government expands civil fleet construction programme to 10 units

2023 January 29

15:08 Anglo American loads first LNG dual-fuelled vessel in chartered fleet, cutting emissions by up to 35%
13:27 Humber Ports will continue playing part in the green supply chain revolution in UK ports - ABP
12:51 Chevron announces Q4 earnings of $6.4 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion
11:49 Maersk will unify its brand

2023 January 28

15:19 Port of Rotterdam reports a slight decrease in accidents in 2022
13:07 FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
11:22 Metal cut on world’s first unmanned Fast Rescue Craft in new partnership with Zelim

2023 January 27

18:18 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker