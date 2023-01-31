2023 January 31 16:57

AMSA releases compliance strategy for next four years

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has released the latest iteration of its Compliance Strategy, outlining the regulator’s approach to ensuring the maritime industry meets legislated safety standards over the next four years, according to AMSA's release.

Transparency and collaboration with industry, minimising regulatory impact on stakeholders while maximising safety and environmental outcomes, underpin AMSA’s approach to compliance activities.

As does a “data-driven, risk-based and proportionate approach to compliance” as the regulator outlines in its Compliance Strategy 2023-27.