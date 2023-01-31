2023 January 31 16:25

Two sister vessels to join MISC’s eco-efficient LNG carrier fleet

MISC today welcomes two of its latest new generation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers, Seri Damai and Seri Daya to its fleet of LNG carriers, according to the company's release.

These 174,000 CBM LNG carriers are equipped with smart and sustainable technologies and were built for MISC by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI). Upon their delivery, these new LNG carriers will be on long-term charters to ExxonMobil’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SeaRiver Maritime LLC (SRM) and will be managed by Eaglestar Shipmanagenent (S) Pte.Ltd ( Eaglestar).

MISC is one of the largest single owner-operators of LNG carriers in the world. Seri Damai and Seri Daya will now add on to the fleet strength, which currently totals to a count of 31 LNG carriers for MISC’s GAS Business, in addition to six Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) and two LNG Floating Storage Units (FSUs), which has a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of over two million tonnes.

The LNG carriers have enhanced cargo tank insulation with the GTT Mark-III Flex PLUS cargo containment system which reduces the boil-off rate to 0.07% of cargo volume per day for improved efficiency. Powered by WinGD X-DF propulsion, the vessels fulfill the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Tier-III emission requirements without any external exhaust gas after-treatment system.

It also complies with the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) standard while the eco- efficient vessels are also certified with ENVIRO Notation, a voluntary adoption of integrating ABS requirements with international conventions for environmental protection.

MISC Berhad ’s fleet consists of more than 100 owned and in-chartered vessels comprising of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Ethane carriers, Petroleum and Product vessels, Floating Production Systems (FPS) as well as LNG Floating Storage Units (FSU) with a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of more than 13 million tonnes.

Eaglestar Marine Holdings is an award-winning global provider of integrated marine services, and it is part of the MISC group of companies.