2023 January 31 15:24

WinGD and CMB.TECH co-develop large ammonia-fuelled engines

WinGD and CMB.TECH bring combined expertise to zero-carbon fuel technology in groundbreaking collaboration for fleet of ammonia fuelled bulk carriers, according to the company's release.

Swiss marine power company WinGD and Belgian shipping and cleantech group CMB.TECH have signed an agreement on the development of ammonia-fuelled two-stroke engines. The companies aim to install the ammonia dual-fuel X72DF engine on a series of 10 x 210,000 DWT bulk carriers to be built at a Chinese shipyard in 2025 and 2026.



Under this joint development project, CMB.TECH will support WinGD in establishing its ammonia-fuelled engine concept for a large bore engine. CMB.TECH has significant insight into alternative fuels and builds, designs, owns and operates large marine and industrial applications that run on hydrogen and ammonia.

Both WinGD and CMB.TECH believe that ammonia can play a very significant role in the decarbonisation of the maritime industry. The series of large bulk carriers powered by WinGD’s ammonia engines will be the first of its kind and proof that large sea-going vessels can be powered by zero-carbon fuels.

The newest engines in WinGD’s X-DF portfolio will add ammonia capability to the proven technology of WinGD’s X engines. They will be based on the X92B engine.