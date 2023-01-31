2023 January 31 15:06

First cargo ship handled at Lugaport terminal in the port of Ust-Luga

Universal terminal Lugaport in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) handled the first cargo ship in late January 2023. Portal crane Liebherr LPS 420 manufactured in Germany was delivered by sea in the framework of the programme for equipment of the terminal, according to Novotrans.

General cargo vessel Rix Spirit delivered the crane to Berth No1 with the first inward bill of lading of Novotrans issued at Lugaport.

The crane weighs 482 tonnes. It has a lifting capacity up to 124 tonnes and a maximum outreach of 48 metres. The crane can handle up to 38 containers per hour. Its lifting speed is up to 120 m/min. With its characteristics, the crane can handle loose and general cargo which is useful for the terminal intended for handling of various types of cargo.

The crane will be assembled within a month. After it is put into operation Novotrans will commence handling of cargo at newly built port infrastructure facilities.

Novotrans continues the construction of Lugaport terminal in the Leningrad Region based seaport of Ust-Luga as part of the federal project “Development of Sea Ports”. Completion of the project and launching of the universal terminal is scheduled for 2024. Supply of freight trains to Lugaport terminal in the seaport of Ust-Luga began on 5 August 2022.



The terminal was designed for handling bulk, general, grain and food cargoes with a total volume of 24.3 million tonnes per year. The multipurpose terminal will be able to receive up to 1,100 railway cars per day from the Luzhskaya Generalnaya station. Five berths will handle Panamax, New-Panamax, Baby-Capesize dry bulk carriers.



Novotrans Group is a private transport holding that integrates 29 companies in accross Russia and the CIS countries.