2023 January 31 13:24

Incident at the Pacific Entrance of the Panama Canal is under control

The Panama Canal reports that the container vessel CAPE KORTIA, while moving towards the PSA port in the Pacific, reported a fire outbreak in the engine room.

Due to this incident another vessel was affected. The CAPE KORTIA remained briefly on its way to the Pacific Access Channel until it got removed by the Panama Canal staff.

These maneuvers occurred during its regular transit window and did not cause delays to vessels transiting the Panama Canal. The fire outbreak is under control. No injuries were reported during this incident.