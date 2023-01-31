-
2023 January 31 13:24
Incident at the Pacific Entrance of the Panama Canal is under control
The Panama Canal reports that the container vessel CAPE KORTIA, while moving towards the PSA port in the Pacific, reported a fire outbreak in the engine room.
Due to this incident another vessel was affected. The CAPE KORTIA remained briefly on its way to the Pacific Access Channel until it got removed by the Panama Canal staff.
These maneuvers occurred during its regular transit window and did not cause delays to vessels transiting the Panama Canal. The fire outbreak is under control. No injuries were reported during this incident.
Другие новости по темам: accident
2023 January 31
2023 January 30
2023 January 29
2023 January 28
|15:19
|Port of Rotterdam reports a slight decrease in accidents in 2022
|13:07
|FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
|11:22
|Metal cut on world’s first unmanned Fast Rescue Craft in new partnership with Zelim
2023 January 27
|18:18
|IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
|18:07
|MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker