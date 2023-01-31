2023 January 31 12:38

Economic efficiency of technologies for repair of hydraulic engineering facilities to be covered at dedicated event

The discussion will be held in online/in-person format at Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress

PortNews Media Group will hold a discussion on economic efficiency of technologies for repair of underwater hydraulic engineering facilities on 16 February 2023 (from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m.) in the framework of the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" on the second day of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress.

The discussion will help operators of hydraulic engineering facilities, contractors of repair works and manufacturers of materials for construction and repair join hands in determining approaches to calculation of HES repair costs and assessment of quality and economic efficiency of repair technologies.

Invited to participate: owners and operators of hydraulic engineering facilities, construction and repair companies, manufacturers of materials.

Moderators: Tatyana Ilyina, Editor-in-Chief, Hydrotechnika magazine; Sergey Dedov, Charman of the Board of Directors, Industrial Cluster of the Sverdlovsk Region,.

Topics: repair of concrete, reinforced concrete and metal structures, corrosion protection, waterproofing of HES underwater parts in the zone of variable wetting; repairs with and without the involvement of underwater engineering specialists; repair with and without decommissioning of the facility; repair in difficult climatic conditions.

Format: online (for the Congress and Conferences participants) or in-person (via zoom).

Applications are welcome until February 4. For more details contact info@hydroteh.ru.

