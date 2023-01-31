2023 January 31 11:20

Four new Pacific International Lines container ships to benefit from integration of Wartsila solutions

The technology group Wartsila will supply the LNG Fuel Gas Supply System, Propulsion Control System and Alarm Monitoring and Control System for four new 8200 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships being built for Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard in China. The orders were included in Wartsila’s order book in Q4 2022, according to the company's release.

Wartsila Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) will feed LNG fuel to power both main and auxiliary engines from the vessel’s 7500 m3 membrane tank. The FGSS also includes boil-off gas management and bunkering stations, as well as a Fuel Control System (FCS) completely integrated with Propulsion Control System (PCS) and Alarm Monitoring and Control System (MCS).

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in early 2024, and the vessels will be delivered progressively commencing in 2025.






