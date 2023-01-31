  • Home
  • News
  • IMO agrees draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 31 11:05

    IMO agrees draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping

    Draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping to address adverse impacts on marine life have been agreed by the IMO Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction (SDC 9), which met 23-27 January, according to IMO's release.

    The draft guidelines recognize that commercial shipping is one of the main contributors to underwater radiated noise (URN) which has adverse effects on critical life functions for a wide range of marine life, including marine mammals, fish and invertebrate species, upon which many coastal Indigenous communities depend for their food, livelihoods and cultures.

    The draft revised guidelines provide an overview of approaches applicable to designers, shipbuilders and ship operators to reduce the underwater radiated noise of any given ship. They are intended to assist relevant stakeholders in establishing mechanisms and programmes through which noise reduction efforts can be realized.

    The draft guidelines revise the previous guidelines (issued in 2014). They include updated technical knowledge, including reference to international measurement standards, recommendations and classification society rules. They also provide sample templates to assist shipowners with the development of an underwater radiated noise management plan.

    The draft guidelines will now be submitted to the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80), which meets from 3-7 July 2023, for approval.

    The draft guidelines were developed by a correspondence group with further work completed by a working group which met during the Sub-Committee session.

    The correspondence group was re-established, to report back to SDC 10 in January 2024, to address the remaining work under the agenda item. It was, in particular, tasked with revising a flowchart on the URN Noise Management Planning process to reflect the Revised Guidelines, and the underwater noise management plan included in appendix 3, to be used as a tool for raising awareness. The group will also finalize and prioritize the provisional list of suggested next steps to further prevent and reduce underwater radiated noise from ships.

    The Sub-Committee agreed a work plan which envisages, among other things, identifying ways to implement the Revised Guidelines and increase awareness and uptake; organizing an expert workshop on potential co-benefits and trade-offs that may exist between the reduction of underwater radiated noise from ships and energy efficiency; and developing a plan of action for further work.

    The revised draft guidelines include reference to Inuit Nuaat, saying that, in Inuit Nunaat, a number of characteristics of the region and the activities within could increase the impacts from underwater radiated noise. This includes potential for icebreaking activities, presence of noise-sensitive species, and potential interference with indigenous hunting rights. Additional efforts to decrease impacts on marine wildlife are advisable for ships that operate in these areas, including particular attention to reducing the noise impact from icebreaking and implementation of operational approaches and monitoring.

    In addition, the working group developed separate draft guidelines for underwater radiated noise reduction in Inuit Nunaat and the Arctic, with a view to being utilized in the future by interested parties.

    These draft guidelines recognize that Inuit Nunaat is a unique environment and adverse impacts to marine wildlife in this area from shipping noise may be significantly increased as a result. Sound levels throughout Inuit Nunaat are lower than elsewhere, making it more vulnerable to increases from industrial activity.

    IMO's Department of Partnerships and Projects (DPP) later this year will commence a two-year GEF-UNDP-IMO project called the Global Partnership for Mitigation of Underwater Noise from Shipping (GloNoise Partnership), which is aligned with the current work on the review of the Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise (MEPC.1/Circ.833) (pending approval by MEPC 80, these will then become the Revised Guidelines) and to consider next steps.

    The GloNoise Partnership will establish a global stakeholders' partnership in order to address the major environmental issue of underwater noise from shipping. The partnership will include a strong developing countries' element as well as public-private engagement. The specific objective of the GloNoise Partnership is to assist developing countries and regions to raise awareness, to build capacity and to collect information to assist the policy dialogue on anthropogenic underwater noise from shipping. To support this process, data and analysis tools and capacity building materials will be developed, rolled out and implemented globally and in the participating countries.

Другие новости по темам: IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 31

12:38 Economic efficiency of technologies for repair of hydraulic engineering facilities to be covered at dedicated event
12:15 Port of Valencia traffic decreased in all sectors in 2022
11:45 European Commission proposes $45/bl price cap for Russian fuel oil
11:42 Saint-Petersburg Governor signs law on ‘tax cash back’ for stevedoring companies
11:20 Four new Pacific International Lines container ships to benefit from integration of Wartsila solutions
11:05 IMO agrees draft revised Guidelines for the reduction of underwater noise from commercial shipping
10:54 ABS approves Bassoe Technology’s D-Floater floating wind foundation design for world’s largest turbines
10:34 Parliament vote positive step towards competitive ship finance in Europe - ECSA
10:14 NYK and Ghelia form business and capital alliance
09:59 Sevmash performs maintenance service of fourth-generation submarines
09:26 RF Government approves procedure for implementation of presidential order on measures in response to oil price cap

2023 January 30

18:37 Shell announces Executive Committee and Directorate changes
18:07 Biden-Harris administration announces more than $380 mln in grants to modernize ferry services
17:53 Port of Aberdeen welcomes Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani
17:42 Boskalis acquires EUR 120 million contract for development and climate adaptive measures for Gulhifalhu in the Maldives
17:31 Euronav filed an application request for arbitration on the merits in relation to Frontline’s termination of the combination agreement
17:21 First Australian coal cargoes since end of ban to enter China in Feb - Reuters
17:08 Cemre Shipyard chooses NES for twin hull SOVs
16:47 ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port are to build the North-C Circular industrial estate on ArcelorMittal's Ghent site
16:29 Keppel O&M and Sembmarine merger transaction get SGX approval
15:39 APM Terminals Mumbai facilitates India’s first export of AVGAS 100 LL aviation fuel
15:17 King Abdullah Port registers 3.25% in container, 143% in break bulk and 108% in agri bulk in 2022
15:04 The Baltic Hub posts container volume of 2 072 727 million TEUs in 2022
14:43 Toyota Tsusho, IIJ, NEC, and NTT Com sign contract with Uzbekteleco
14:30 CMA CGM Group launches a call for projects worth €200 million to step up the pace of decarbonization of the French shipping industry
14:21 Port of Oakland’s solar energy use grows
14:02 New resident of Kamchatka PDA to invest RUB 6 billion in Bechevinskaya facility for LNG handling
13:19 USCG seizes 480 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
13:10 Port of Melbourne welcomes investment in Somerton Intermodal Terminal
12:36 RSGT adds three STS cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
12:19 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard completed dock works on Mekhanik Maslak factory freezer trawler
11:53 Mandatory Maritime Single Window: One year to go
11:27 Keppel Offshore & Marine's joint resolution with Brazilian authorities
10:48 Rosmorport commissioned facilities of navigation safety system in Astrakhan, Nakhodka and Vostochny
10:21 COSCO SHIPPING offers diverse shipping solutions for domestic carmakers
09:50 CPC tests permanent station of atmospheric air quality control system
09:24 RF Government expands civil fleet construction programme to 10 units

2023 January 29

15:08 Anglo American loads first LNG dual-fuelled vessel in chartered fleet, cutting emissions by up to 35%
13:27 Humber Ports will continue playing part in the green supply chain revolution in UK ports - ABP
12:51 Chevron announces Q4 earnings of $6.4 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion
11:49 Maersk will unify its brand

2023 January 28

15:19 Port of Rotterdam reports a slight decrease in accidents in 2022
13:07 FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
11:22 Metal cut on world’s first unmanned Fast Rescue Craft in new partnership with Zelim

2023 January 27

18:18 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker
17:52 Registration for Shipping Team meeting is closed
17:45 Container throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 fell by 23%
17:30 Alma’s marine fuel cell system awarded Approval in Principle by DNV
17:14 Three Korean shipbuilders focus on boosting profitability - BusinessKorea
16:48 Vostochny Port handled 12 thousand TEU in 2022
16:37 MOL is the first Japanese company to join First Movers Coalition's Shipping Sector
16:25 Port of Long Beach plans wind turbine assembly terminal
15:55 ClassNK issues AiP for large ammonia fueled BC jointly developed by MOL and MITSUI
15:13 Freeport LNG gets FERC approval to cool down piping as restart work stretches into February - S&P Global
14:59 Trade turnover between Russia and India surged 2.4 times in 2022
14:03 Fluxys acquires 24% stake in the largest transmission system operator in Germany
13:42 Lax oversight allows U.S. refineries to pollute waterways
13:24 TORM buys seven LR1 tankers
13:00 Quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia increased by almost 500 thousand tonnes