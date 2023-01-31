  • Home
    NYK and Ghelia form business and capital alliance

    Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and GHELIA INC. (Ghelia) have entered into a business and capital alliance agreement that comes with an investment by NYK in Ghelia, according to the company's release. The two companies will collaborate on R&D for autonomous ships, avoidance navigation, etc., as well as promote DX by introducing Ghelia’s AI technologies to business processes in NYK’s sales divisions, corporate divisions, and the like.

    In accordance with this alliance agreement, NYK and Ghelia will work to realize AI technologies at NYK. In the future, both companies will try to create and utilize advanced, practical AI services, aiming at leading the global shipping industry and contributing to further expansion of the industry.

    Details of alliance agreement
    1) Collaborate by utilizing each company’s strong presence and management resources to develop new services and products
     Strengthening of next-generation technology, such as the development methods and design of digital engineering and digital twins
     Development and design of, and the establishment of, fully autonomous ship systems, in addition to technological innovation such as next-generation energy for decarbonization
     Technological innovation for next-generation ships, such as autonomous ships and ships with new energies
     Strengthening of technology for safety throughout the shipping process
     Improvement of work efficiency in offices by introducing AI technologies
    2) Co-creation of business value by utilizing data and know-how earned through above
    3) Collaboration in marketing, PR, and sales of services that will be developed by the partnership
    4) Promotion of research of several technologies and human resource education through personnel exchanges

