2023 January 31 09:59

Sevmash performs maintenance service of fourth-generation submarines

Sevmash (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) says it performs maintenance service of the fourth-generation submarines. According to the company’s statement, it is the only contractor of RF Defence Ministry for implementation of such works.

The list of submarines under the maintenance service of Sevmash includes missile carriers of Borey, Borey-A, Yasen and Yasen-M projects built by the company and delivered to RF Navy. Five nuclear submarines are covered by five-year warranty obligations. In 2022, a new three-year state contract was concluded for the maintenance of nuclear submarines of the Yasen-M project. The company specialists carry out continuous work on the warranty supervision of submarines, as well as the maintenance of their equipment, systems and weapons systems. Sevmash branches operate at the ship bases of RF Navy’s Northern and Pacific fleets.

In a short period of time in 2022, Sevmash completed the planned dock works on nuclear submarine Severodvinsk to ensure its participation in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg. The high quality of work has been repeatedly noted by diplomas and letters of thanks from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Navy Command and the USC leadership.

Sevmash (Northern Machine-Building Enterprise) is Russia’s largest multi-profile shipbuilding enterprise focused on state defence orders, military and technical cooperation, construction of marine equipment for offshore projects, civil shipbuilding and manufacture of products for machine-building and oil and gas industries. Sevmash is a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation.