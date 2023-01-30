2023 January 30 17:08

Cemre Shipyard chooses NES for twin hull SOVs

Cemre Shipyard has awarded HAV Group ASA’s subsidiary Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) a contract to deliver energy design, and smart control systems for two “Windkeeper” service operations vessels (SOV) that the Turkish shipyard is building for GC Rieber Shipping.

NES’ scope of work is to manage the complete energy design plus act as system integrator for the vessels’ power system and smart control set-up. NES will supply frequency converters and electric motors for the propulsion system, battery system, transformers, main DC and AC switchboards, integrated automation system, integrated navigation system and dynamic positioning system.



The unique vessel design requires a power system topology that has a high number of redundancy zones. NES, together with the GC Rieber team, have developed a game changing energy design that can be operated with a minimum of engines running. The degree of safety in combination with minimum fuel consumption is achieved by using NES portfolio of products, such as ESS, Quadro Master, Odin`s eye and smart control.



The Windkeeper SOVs are based on small waterplane area twin hull (SWATH) methodology and design, which offers the offshore wind market improved operability, ultra-low fuel consumption, and the option of fully electric operations in the field.

NES will design, assemble, and test the systems at its headquarters at Godvik outside Bergen, Norway. The company’s facilities in Egersund and Ålesund, Norway will also support the project. Delivery of the equipment is planned for beginning of 2024.



The recently established NES office in Istanbul, Turkey, will contribute with local yard support and commissioning.



NES is a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, which is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

GC Rieber Shipping is a shipowner and project house with a focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects.



The HAV Group is an international provider of technology and services for maritime and marine industries, listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker code HAV. The group comprises four subsidiaries with several decades of combined experience in the industry, in addition to special expertise in guiding the marine and maritime industries through the green shift and towards the goal of zero emissions.





