2023 January 30 15:39

APM Terminals Mumbai facilitates India’s first export of AVGAS 100 LL aviation fuel

APM Terminals Mumbai [GTI] has partnered with the IOCL [Indian oil Corporation Ltd.] to export the first ever consignment of AVGAS 100 LL aviation fuel from India. AVGAS 100 LL is an aviation fuel used in training aircraft, according to the company's release.

IOCL has produced the fuel in India since September 2022, however this is the first time that AVGAS 100 LL is being exported from India. The container, carrying 80 barrels of AVGAS 100 LL, was loaded safely onto the MV Sofia, a Maersk service vessel.