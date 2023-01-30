2023 January 30 15:04

The Baltic Hub posts container volume of 2 072 727 million TEUs in 2022

2 072 727 million TEUs (20-foot containers) were handled by the Baltic Hub in 2022. This is the second year in a row in which more than 2 million TEUs were handled at the largest container terminal in the Baltic, according to the company's release.

In 2022 The Baltic Hub handled 662 vessels, including almost 97 calls by the world’s largest container ships, as well as 565 feeder vessels, 6860 trains and 447,000 trucks.

In March 2022. Baltic Hub handled a record 206,645 TEUs. This was an increase of more than 9 per cent compared to the terminal’s previous record of January 2020. A new rail connection to the Czech Republic was launched in September. A container train from Ostrava in the Czech Republic arrived at the Baltic Hub for the first time. For the terminal, this means transporting goods in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to, from and between the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

The Baltic Hub will become one of the largest container hubs in Europe capable of handling a new generation of container vessels coming to the Baltic. The launch of the additional quay means further support for the economies of Poland, CEE and Baltic countries.

The construction of T3, which will be completed by 2025, will include a 717m long, 17.5m deep-water quay and a yard with an operational area of 36.5ha. The T3 project additionally includes the purchase of seven quay cranes capable of handling the largest vessels in the world and 20 semi-automatic RMG cranes operating in the container yard. With T3, the Baltic Hub’s handling capacity will increase by 1.5 million to 4.5 million TEUs (20-foot containers) per year.