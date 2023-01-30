2023 January 30 14:02

New resident of Kamchatka PDA to invest RUB 6 billion in Bechevinskaya facility for LNG handling

The terminal will have a floating storage facility for 360,000 cbm

Arctic Transshipment (subsidiary of NOVATEK) implementing the project on creation of offshore complexes for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Murmansk Region and in Kamchatka has become a resident of the Kamchatka PDA. Under an agreement with the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation the company is going to invest into the project about RUB 6 billion, says FEADC.

The complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay is intended for transfer of LNG from ice-class LNG carriers sailing from the Gulf of Ob region to LNG carriers without ice reinforcement. The latter, in turn, will deliver gas to consumers in the Asia-Pacific region (APR). Transshipment is to be performed via a floating storage facility of by ship-to-ship operations, according to FEADC.

The construction of a floating storage facility, an access canal of over 6 km and a berth for port fleet is nearing completion. Planned works include introduction of vessel traffic management systems and dredging. The complex will offer over 100 new jobs.

Arctic Transshipment LLC is NOVATEK’s wholly owned subsidiary that will operate two LNG transshipment complexes currently under construction in the Kamchatka and Murmansk regions. The transshipment complexes are part of NOVATEK’s logistical chain to optimize the use of the Arc7 ice-class tanker fleet, with the aim to ensure efficient and cost-effective LNG transportation from Arctic LNG 2 and other NOVATEK’s projects. LNG cargos will be transferred from the Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers to conventional tankers at each location. Each transshipment complex comprises of a floating LNG storage unit with a capacity of 360,000 cubic meters with two ship-to-ship transshipment points. According to Yury Safyanov, General Director of Arctic Transshipment, total capacity of the two terminals will exceed 40 million tonnes per year which is to contribute to the growth of traffic on the Northern Sea Route. The facility I Kamchatka is to be launched in the end of 2023, he said.

According to earlier statements, Arctic Transshipment become a resident of the Arctic Capital PDA. The company is going to invest into the project over RUB 2.4 billion.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.