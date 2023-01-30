2023 January 30 14:21

Port of Oakland’s solar energy use grows

Port sells renewable power to airport, seaport tenants



The Port of Oakland’s stake in a newly expanded solar array at Antelope Valley Solar Ranch has just come online. This solar project is now delivering renewable energy to the Port of Oakland. The Port owns and operates its own utility which then sells electricity to tenants including those at Oakland International Airport and the Oakland Seaport. The Port agreed to purchase approximately 11,000-megawatt hours of electricity annually from this solar farm in Lancaster, California.



Thirty percent of the Port’s power comes from solar.



In March 2017, the Port approved an $8.9 million deal to buy power from one of the largest solar farms in California. The Port’s commitment is equivalent to using about 50 acres of the 1300-acre solar array. Investing in energy from the sun on a large scale significantly decreases the cost of this renewable power.



The Port anticipates that the purchase of this renewable energy over the next 20 years will save money. That’s because solar power is cheaper than energy from fossil fuels that the Port would need if not for this investment.



The energy generated annually represents around 7% of the Port Utility’s overall power needs and helps ensure the Port can surpass the California renewable portfolio standards requirements under Senate Bill 100.



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.