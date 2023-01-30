2023 January 30 13:10

Port of Melbourne welcomes investment in Somerton Intermodal Terminal

The Port Rail Shuttle Network will develop or upgrade rail connections and metropolitan intermodal terminals in key industrial areas



Intermodal Terminal Company’s investment in the Somerton Intermodal Terminal is well-positioned to complement Port of Melbourne’s $125 million Port Rail Transformation Project and the Victorian Government’s Port Rail Shuttle Network.



Mode shift from road to rail transport will be key – for sustainability reasons as well as productivity benefits.



More freight moved by rail is better for the climate, it is better in terms of safety, taking trucks off local roads and reducing congestion.



Moving freight by rail can move far more containers in a single trip than trucks can. For example, a 600 metre long train can carry 84 containers compared with a B-Double truck which has an average capacity of three containers.