2023 January 30 09:50

CPC tests permanent station of atmospheric air quality control system

As part of implementation of the planned activities of the corporate HSE Policy, in January 2023, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium put a Permanent Station of Atmospheric Air Quality Control System into pilot operation in the crude lifting area at the Marine Terminal, according to CPC.

The Permanent Station of Atmospheric Air Quality Control System is located on the border of the sanitary protection zone of the Marine Terminal Shore Facilities at the point closest to the residential development of the settlement of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka. The Station is equipped with the certified optic probes designed to measure the contents of various substances and issue data of physical factors in the air. Measurements are carried out in streaming (continuous) mode daily in accordance with the federally certified measurement techniques that set the appropriate limits.

Chemicals such as C1-C5 saturated hydrocarbons, C6-C10 saturated hydrocarbons, C12-C19 saturated hydrocarbons, toluene, benzene, xylene, and methylmercaptan are measured for compliance with Maximum Allowable Concentration (MAC) standards in atmospheric air.

The Permanent Station of Atmospheric Air Quality Control System operates in the test mode of pilot operation. In the future, it is planned to place the results of measurements in the public domain on the website of the CPC Panorama corporate magazine at www.cpc-online.ru in a special section - "Ecoinformer". In addition to the data on concentration of chemicals in the atmospheric air, it is also planned to provide summarized information on the air temperature, wind speed and prevailing direction.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.​