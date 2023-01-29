2023 January 29 12:51

Chevron announces Q4 earnings of $6.4 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion

Chevron reported full-year 2022 earnings of $35.5 billion



Chevron Corporation reported earnings of $6.4 billion ($3.33 per share - diluted) for fourth quarter 2022, compared with $5.1 billion ($2.63 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2021. Included in the current quarter were $1.1 billion of international upstream write-off and impairment charges, and pension settlement costs of $17 million. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $405 million. Adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion ($4.09 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2022 compared to adjusted earnings of $4.9 billion ($2.56 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2021.



Chevron reported full-year 2022 earnings of $35.5 billion ($18.28 per share - diluted), compared with $15.6 billion ($8.14 per share - diluted) in 2021. Adjusted earnings of $36.5 billion ($18.83 per share - diluted) in 2022 compared to adjusted earnings of $15.6 billion ($8.13 per share - diluted) in 2021. For a reconciliation of adjusted earnings, see Attachment 6.



Sales and other operating revenues in fourth quarter 2022 were $55 billion, compared to $46 billion in the year-ago period.