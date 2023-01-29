2023 January 29 11:49

Maersk will unify its brand

Maersk announced it will unify its brands and structure to respond to its clients logistical needs on a daily basis. The company intends to integrate Maersk brands such as Hamburg Süd and Sealand, among others.



"We believe that by integrating these into the Maersk brand, we will be able to ease your logistical difficulties, whilst also offering you more variety, ease, and connectivity than ever before, all under one roof. At the same time, please rest assured that Maersk will continue to adhere and respect all contracts and agreements that are in place including contract confidentiality, so customers can be assured that your information continues to remain safe and secure."



Maersk says it expects that each integration will take some time and that its goal is to become the integrated end-to-end partner offering its clients far better service and the resources of all these companies "under one roof".