  • Home
  • News
  • FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 28 13:07

    FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking

    The Federal Maritime Commission will issue a Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (SNPRM) that addresses issues commenters raised in response to the Unreasonable Refusal to Deal or Negotiate with Respect to Vessel Space Accommodations proposed (Docket 22-24) rule issued last September.

    The announcement came during a Commission meeting held today in Washington where implementation of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 and a briefing on economic and industry trends were discussed in open session.

    The Commission received almost 30 comments in response to its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on Unreasonable Refusal to Deal or Negotiate. The comments raised a multitude of substantive questions that demand appropriate time and further opportunity for comment to be given thorough consideration. The SNPRM will address these matters and provide the Commission the opportunity to receive additional public comments. The Commission will issue a release advising when the SNPRM is published.

    During the briefing on OSRA implementation, the Commission was advised that progress is also being made on other rulemakings ordered in the statute. Commission staff is reviewing the more than 180 public comments received in response to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Demurrage and Detention Billing Requirements. Commission staff is also working on a draft proposed rule addressing Unfair or Unjustly Discriminatory Methods.

    The Commission has completed its review of market conditions finding circumstances at this time do not warrant invoking Temporary Emergency Authority established under OSRA to require information sharing among supply chain participants. The Commission issued a Request for Information as was directed by the legislation and considered as part of its analysis comments it received in response.

    The public continues to take advantage of the ability to file Charge Complaints, created as a provision of OSRA. The Commission has received more than 200 filings since the law’s enactment in June 2022. More than 70 Charge Complaints met the threshold requirements for being referred to investigators. Commission staff reported that the Charge Complaint process is proving successful at promoting informal settlements as well as waivers of Demurrage and Detention billings. Staff estimate that more than $700,000 in charges have been refunded by carriers since June.

    The OSRA implementation briefing was followed by an update on economic and competition issues that included a discussion of the Commission’s robust monitoring program.

    Commissioners were advised that both container volumes and freight rates on inbound trades have returned to essentially pre-pandemic levels. Significant amounts of containerized imports have shifted to East and Gulf Coast ports. Exports off the Gulf Coast are not enjoying parallel growth, upsetting what has been the traditional model of fairly balanced import and export volumes. The cost to ship exports remains slightly elevated compared to pre-pandemic.

    The market share of MSC has increased substantially in the U.S.-Asia and U.S.-Europe trades over the past two years. Both MSC and Maersk have substantial market shares and have been offering additional services outside their alliance. Despite growth of alliance carriers, non-alliance carrier market share has been consistent on the U.S.-Europe trade and trending upward somewhat on the U.S.-Asia trade.

    The U.S. trades are seeing the abandonment of the marketplace by new entrants that began calling during the height of the pandemic. Those lines, typically smaller companies that operate in the Intra-Asia, Oceania, and Africa markets, redeployed ships to the transpacific trade lane when cargo was abundant and rates were historically high. With volumes and rates returning to more typical and traditional levels, there is no longer the incentive for these carriers to operate in what is not their usual markets. Despite the withdrawal of these carriers, more than sufficient capacity exists to serve U.S. shippers.

    The Commission met in closed session to receive a more detailed briefing on economic and competition matters that included business confidential information that could not be discussed in open session.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 28

13:07 FMC to seek additional comments on unreasonable refusal to deal rulemaking
11:22 Metal cut on world’s first unmanned Fast Rescue Craft in new partnership with Zelim

2023 January 27

18:18 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker
17:52 Registration for Shipping Team meeting is closed
17:45 Container throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 fell by 23%
17:30 Alma’s marine fuel cell system awarded Approval in Principle by DNV
17:14 Three Korean shipbuilders focus on boosting profitability - BusinessKorea
16:48 Vostochny Port handled 12 thousand TEU in 2022
16:37 MOL is the first Japanese company to join First Movers Coalition's Shipping Sector
16:25 Port of Long Beach plans wind turbine assembly terminal
15:55 ClassNK issues AiP for large ammonia fueled BC jointly developed by MOL and MITSUI
15:13 Freeport LNG gets FERC approval to cool down piping as restart work stretches into February - S&P Global
14:59 Trade turnover between Russia and India surged 2.4 times in 2022
14:03 Fluxys acquires 24% stake in the largest transmission system operator in Germany
13:42 Lax oversight allows U.S. refineries to pollute waterways
13:24 TORM buys seven LR1 tankers
13:00 Quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia increased by almost 500 thousand tonnes
12:34 South Africa’s Richards Bay Coal Terminal increased shipments to Europe in 2022 - Bloomberg
12:13 Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates first cruise season in South Africa and Namibia
11:53 Stolthaven Terminals and XL Batteries announce partnership to develop an industrial-scale flow battery
11:34 Global Ports increased rouble-denominated bond programme of VSC from RUB 30 bln to RUB 100 bln
11:10 RF Government to approve passports of investment projects on construction of civil ships by February 15
10:51 Port of Rotterdam increases volumes of bunkering to 10.8 million tonnes in 2022
10:13 NYK to build its fifth LPG dual-fuel very large LPG / ammonia carrier
09:26 USA expands its sanction list with more Russian nationals and entities

2023 January 26

18:07 Helsinki Shipyard floats out Swan Hellenic's ship
17:44 Maersk Supply Service awarded its largest solutions contract to-date in Búzios field, Brazil
17:24 Throughput of Arkhangelsk port increased by almost 25% to 6.6 million tonnes in 2022
16:47 PIL selects LR to support decarbonisation goals and drive fleet energy efficiency
15:39 Karpowership signs MoU with JSC Energy Company of Ukraine to enhance electricity supply cooperation and accelerate the use of floating power stations - Offshore Energy
15:31 Eight marine insurers publish landmark climate report
15:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 04, 2023
14:57 Sakhalin Energy produced about 11.5 mln t of LNG and 3.7 mln t of Sakhalin Blend oil in 2022
14:55 Four companies announce joint study of large-scale and wide-area carbon capture and storage value chain project using ship transportation
14:31 Spot rate for reefer containers down to USD 4 240 per FEU on main Europe to Far East route
14:02 TransContainer’s loaded traffic grows above the market in 2022
13:30 Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet takes delivery of КМТ01 trawler named Beloye Morye (White Sea)
13:03 Moody’s Ratings Agency upgrades DP World’s ratings
12:48 Freight volumes transported through border crossings at Russia’s Far Eastern Railways increased by 7% in 2022
12:43 S5 Agency World signs deal with Deutsche ReGas to manage shuttle tankers at Lubmin LNG terminal
12:03 Pacific Carriers and PaxOcean to collaborate with ABS
11:50 Mabanaft and Hapag-Lloyd sign MoU to evaluate options for the supply of ammonia as bunker fuel
11:34 RF Government nominates candidates for USC Board of Directors
11:10 H2Carrier joins the Ocean Hyway Cluster
10:52 Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires share in the private terminal and inland transport service provider in India
10:31 Port of New York and New Jersey container volume up to 9,493,664 TEUs in 2022
10:13 Sempra Infrastructure and PKN ORLEN sign sale and purchase agreement for Port Arthur LNG
10:10 Utrenny terminal facilities of Arctic LNG 2 project to be put into operation in May 2023
09:41 NYK Group Europe gets new president and CEO
09:15 MARCON-West LLC supports Shipping Team meeting as its Sponsor

2023 January 25

18:30 East/West deployed capacity drops sharply for the 4-week 2023 Chinese New Year
18:06 AD Ports signs MOU with one of Turkey’s largest private steel producers
17:50 Russian Railways reports 7.5-pct growth of Far Eastern coal loading in 2022
17:35 SAIC Anji orders seven methanol-ready car carriers - Offshore Energy
17:21 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted hypersonic missile exercises in Atlantic
17:05 Ras Al-Khair Port’s cargo volumes hit a new record in December 2022
16:42 Port of Aberdeen increases capacity for cruise calls
16:23 The port of Turkmenbashi hadled over 100 transit containers transported from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan
16:05 MSC linked to order for 10 LNG-powered boxships - Offshore Energy