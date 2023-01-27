2023 January 27 17:52

Registration for Shipping Team meeting is closed

IAA PortNews, in partnership with RS, welcome over 200 market players

On 31 January 2022 IAA PortNews and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) will hold business meeting Shipping Team, a closed event for representatives of various segments in the shipping, shipbuilding and related industries. The list of participants exceeds 200 people and the registration is closed.

Representative of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) will tell about companies left by foreign shareholders, specifics of using components delivered through ‘parallel import’ scheme with a particular focus on Chinese market of components and supplies to the Russian Federation, about placement of orders at industrial facilities of China, South Korea and Turkey.

MARCON-West LLC supports the event as its Sponsor. MARCON-West LLC has been in the maritime market for over two decades. The company offers ship chemicals Drew Marine, gas analyzers Riken Keiki, Drager, calibration gases and services on calibration of gas analysers, ship and industrial coatings Nippon Paint, and ballast water treatment equipment Hyde Marinе. The company representatives will tell more about these products at the Shipping Team meeting.

The meeting agenda foresees a free dialogue without media with topics covering import substitution and supplies of imported components for seagoing ships and ships of mixed sea/river shipping.

The Shipping Team meeting will be held at restaurant "Vernissage" of the Ambassador hotel in Saint-Petersburg (Rimsky-Korsakov prospect 5-7). Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. (Moscow time). The event will last from 4 p.m till 8 p.m. (Moscow time).

All the registered participants will be provided with information materials by e-mail on January 30.

See you at Shipping Team!